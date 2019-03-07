CRC HomeHR 101

What is HR 101 Best Practice Training?

Led by TriNet HR professionals, HR 101 Training is designed to provide tools, resources and guidance focused on the employment life cycle. The three-module series helps attendees become more knowledgeable of HR best practices, increase confidence to foster meaningful conversations and help ensure consistent application of employee decisions.

Encourage the managers and supervisors in your company to attend one or all 3 modules at no additional cost. New dates are added regularly, so check back often.

Each session can accommodate a maximum of three managers from each company to optimize personal interaction.

HR 101 Session Modules include:

1) Best Practices in Hiring and Recruiting

Understand HR best practices associated with the hiring process including; job descriptions, recruiting, interviewing, employment screening, and onboarding.

2) Performance Management

• Set clear performance expectations 
• Manage performance and identify coaching and development opportunities 
• Provide valuable feedback to employees 
• Communicate and coach clearly, appropriately and effectively
• Document performance issues

3) Employee Separations

• Examine different types of employment separations 
• Understand the importance of best practices in the termination process
• Facilitate an employee termination meeting and exit interview

