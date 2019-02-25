CRC HomeInclusive Conversations @ Work

Inclusive Conversations @ Work

Gain practical communication skills to have empowered interactions
What is Inclusive Conversations @ Work?

What is Inclusive Conversations @ Work?

This one-hour virtual session expands on the foundation of DEI concepts to empower and equip teams with the tools to foster a culture where people feel seen, heard, respected and valued. Facilitated by experienced TriNet HR professionals, the Inclusive Conversations @ Work session is designed to provide learners with:

  • An engaging and interactive experience that will deepen knowledge of inclusive conversations.
  • Practical communication skills to increase connection and belonging.
  • Exercises that use key actions for fostering inclusive conversations.
  • A five-step framework for having difficult conversations to break down barriers and foster trust.
Reserve your space today!

Reserve your space today!

Encourage the managers and HR professionals in your company to attend a session at no additional cost. New dates are added regularly, so check back often.

Register

Each session can accommodate a maximum of three managers from each company to optimize personal interaction.

Why attend Inclusive Conversations @ Work?

Why attend Inclusive Conversations @ Work?

  • Improve productivity. Learning about inclusive conversations helps individuals realize the importance of, and select actions for, driving greater organizational effectiveness.
  • Enhance decision-making capabilities. Research shows that diversity is not possible without inclusion and when organizations are diverse and inclusive, employees are 87% more likely to make better decisions and bring products to market 75% faster.*
  • Build a workplace of the future. Inclusive conversations help organizations to survive in the future by creating workplaces that meet the needs of all employees and enable everyone in the organization to achieve their full potential.

    • *Korn Ferry, 2020

I would like a TriNet Learning & Development consultant to contact me regarding the Inclusive Conversations @ Work session.

This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.

These products and services may be an additional cost. Simply submit the form on each page and a TriNet representative will provide pricing if applicable.