Highlights for the 2023 Benefits Plan Year

Each year TriNet evaluates the healthcare program as part of the annual renewal process. As a result of this evaluation TriNet may introducing changes to the offering. This year’s selections for medical, dental and vision were made to align with other existing health and welfare offerings. Please see the chart below for important business rule changes effective April 1, 2023.

CurrentNew
Medical CarriersAetna, Blue Shield of California (BSCA), FL Blue and KaiserCurrent carriers and Tufts will be added as additional carrier
Dental CarriersAetna and GuardianNo change
Vision CarrierAetna EyemedNo change
Deselection of Individual Medical, Dental & Vision PlansIndividual medical, dental and vision plans may be deselected. Worksite employees only have access to individual plans that haven't been deselectedIndividual medical, dental and vision plans cannot be deselected. Worksite employees will have access to all plans through the available carrier(s) based on home ZIP code eligibility 
Minimum Funding50% of the lowest cost plan selected50% of the lowest cost plan offered in the headquarter state
Medical Plan RatesNational ratesRegional rates



Medical

  • Effective April 1, 2023, Tufts will now be offered as an available carrier for clients who are headquartered in Massachusetts (MA), and with worksite employees who reside in MA, New Hampshire (NH) or Rhode Island (RI).
  • Tufts will also be available as a carrier for clients offering Florida Blue, who have worksite employees who reside in MA.

To view What's Changing for the 2023 benefits plan year, click on the medical carrier logo(s) below. 

Dental

  • To view What’s Changing for the 2023 benefits plan year, click on the dental carrier logo(s) below




Vision

  • To view What’s Changing for the 2023 benefits plan year, click on the vision carrier logo below



Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • TriNet will remain as the FSA administrator.
  • The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year is $3,050. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year is $5,000.
  • There will be no change to HSA banks.
  • The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year will be increasing to $3,850. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year will be increasing to $7,750.



Disability

  • No plan design changes.



Life and AD&D Insurance

  • No plan design changes.



Voluntary Benefits

  • No plan design changes.

Voluntary Benefit Plans

Aflac

Chubb

Farmers GroupSelectSM

IdentityForce

MetLife

Critical Illness Insurance

Personal Excess Liability

Auto & Home Insurance

Identity Theft Protection Plan

Legal Plan

Hospital Indemnity

Pet Insurance

Accident Insurance



Other Benefits

  • TriNet now provides your eligible U.S. based worksite employees enrolled in a TriNet-sponsored medical plan access to HealthAdvocate. Whether your worksite employees have questions about COVID-19, how to find health insurance for family members or are overwhelmed with medical bills, the HealthAdvocate team of nurses and billings and claims specialists can help your worksite employees get the answers they need, saving them time, money and worry. This benefit will be available at no charge until April 30, 2024. Also, HealthAdvocate covers your worksite employees and eligible relatives, which may include, their spouse, dependents and even their parents and parents-in-law. Click here for more details.
  • The maximum commuter benefits monthly contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $300 for both qualified parking and public transit expenses.
  • No plan design changes to the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).