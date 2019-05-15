Each year TriNet evaluates the healthcare program as part of the annual renewal process. As a result of this evaluation TriNet may introducing changes to the offering. This year’s selections for medical, dental and vision were made to align with other existing health and welfare offerings. Please see the chart below for important business rule changes effective April 1, 2023.
Current
New
Medical Carriers
Aetna, Blue Shield of California (BSCA), FL Blue and Kaiser
Current carriers and Tufts will be added as additional carrier
Dental Carriers
Aetna and Guardian
No change
Vision Carrier
Aetna Eyemed
No change
Deselection of Individual Medical, Dental & Vision Plans
Individual medical, dental and vision plans may be deselected. Worksite employees only have access to individual plans that haven't been deselected
Individual medical, dental and vision plans cannot be deselected. Worksite employees will have access to all plans through the available carrier(s) based on home ZIP code eligibility
Minimum Funding
50% of the lowest cost plan selected
50% of the lowest cost plan offered in the headquarter state
Effective April 1, 2023, Tufts will now be offered as an available carrier for clients who are headquartered in Massachusetts (MA), and with worksite employees who reside in MA, New Hampshire (NH) or Rhode Island (RI).
Tufts will also be available as a carrier for clients offering Florida Blue, who have worksite employees who reside in MA.
To view What's Changing for the 2023 benefits plan year, click on the medical carrier logo(s) below.
TriNet now provides your eligible U.S. based worksite employees enrolled in a TriNet-sponsored medical plan access to HealthAdvocate. Whether your worksite employees have questions about COVID-19, how to find health insurance for family members or are overwhelmed with medical bills, the HealthAdvocate team of nurses and billings and claims specialists can help your worksite employees get the answers they need, saving them time, money and worry. This benefit will be available at no charge until April 30, 2024. Also, HealthAdvocate covers your worksite employees and eligible relatives, which may include, their spouse, dependents and even their parents and parents-in-law. Click here for more details.
The maximum commuter benefits monthly contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $300 for both qualified parking and public transit expenses.
No plan design changes to the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).