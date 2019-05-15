Highlights for the 2023 Benefits Plan Year

Each year TriNet evaluates the healthcare program as part of the annual renewal process. As a result of this evaluation TriNet may introducing changes to the offering. This year’s selections for medical, dental and vision were made to align with other existing health and welfare offerings. Please see the chart below for important business rule changes effective April 1, 2023.

Current New Medical Carriers Aetna, Blue Shield of California (BSCA), FL Blue and Kaiser Current carriers and Tufts will be added as additional carrier Dental Carriers Aetna and Guardian No change Vision Carrier Aetna Eyemed No change Deselection of Individual Medical, Dental & Vision Plans Individual medical, dental and vision plans may be deselected. Worksite employees only have access to individual plans that haven't been deselected Individual medical, dental and vision plans cannot be deselected. Worksite employees will have access to all plans through the available carrier(s) based on home ZIP code eligibility Minimum Funding 50% of the lowest cost plan selected 50% of the lowest cost plan offered in the headquarter state Medical Plan Rates National rates Regional rates





Effective April 1, 2023, Tufts will now be offered as an available carrier for clients who are headquartered in Massachusetts (MA), and with worksite employees who reside in MA, New Hampshire (NH) or Rhode Island (RI).

Tufts will also be available as a carrier for clients offering Florida Blue, who have worksite employees who reside in MA.

To view What's Changing for the 2023 benefits plan year, click on the medical carrier logo(s) below.





To view What’s Changing for the 2023 benefits plan year, click on the dental carrier logo(s) below

To view What’s Changing for the 2023 benefits plan year, click on the vision carrier logo below

TriNet will remain as the FSA administrator.

The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year is $3,050. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year is $5,000.

The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year will be increasing to $3,850. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year will be increasing to $7,750.

No plan design changes.

No plan design changes.

No plan design changes.