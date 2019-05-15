TriNet offers access to a wide variety of medical plans. To learn about specific benefit plan changes, click here.

Medical Plan Carriers

Medical plan carriers:

Medical Plan Types

Plan offerings may include the following plan types:



Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) Plans

EPO plans are closely related to HMOs. They offer care exclusively through in-network providers (no benefits are paid for care received outside the EPO plan’s network, except in emergencies). However, worksite employees do not need referrals from their primary care physician (PCP) to access specialists and other providers in the EPO plan’s network.

High-Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs)

HDHPs often offer lower rates in exchange for a higher deductible that must be met before the plan begins to cover eligible services. However, preventive services are covered at 100% in-network. Because HDHPs have a higher deductible, participating worksite employees have the option to contribute to (or receive company contributions to) a health savings account (HSA), which lets them set aside pre-tax money to pay for eligible health care expenses.



Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) Plans

PPO plans give worksite employees the flexibility to receive care from any provider. But their costs are generally lower when they use providers inside a designated network of providers. Some services require a deductible to be met before a "coinsurance" or percentage of cost is applied, while other services may only require a "copay" or flat-dollar amount be paid.

The Hartford Global Benefits + Business Travel Accident Insurance

The Hartford offers a global benefits medical coverage program that includes Business Travel Accident coverage, which can be purchased on a stand-alone basis. Business Travel Accident Insurance can help protect your worksite employees’ health and safety while they travel on company business anywhere in the world. To learn more, click here. TriNet has partnered with NFP to assist with the enrollment process. If you would like more information, you can speak with a licensed agent at NFP by phone at 877.240.3850 Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET or by email at internationalservices@nfp.com.

