What's Changing

Per the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) of 2021, all worksite employees enrolled in an Empire medical plan, will receive a new medical ID card that will comply with the federal mandates under the Transparency provisions.
The Empire Be Active Rewards program will terminate effective October 1, 2022.
Effective October 1, 2022 the Live Health Online copay is increasing to $5 for all plans except high-deductible health plans (HDHPs).
Empire will be eliminating the following plans listed in the chart below due to no active enrollments:
The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year
will increase $100 to $2,850, as indexed. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year is $5,000.
The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2022 calendar year is $3,650 and will be increasing to $3,850 for the 2023 calendar year. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2022 calendar year is $7,300 and will be increasing to $7,750 for the 2023 calendar year.
Worksite employees may enroll in an identity theft protection plan through IdentityForce. This voluntary benefit provides world-class identity theft protection built to proactively monitor, alert and help them fix any identity theft compromises. Enrollment in this plan can be done at any time throughout the year and payment is made directly to IdentityForce.
TriNet provides your eligible U.S. based worksite employees enrolled in a TriNet-sponsored medical plan access to HealthAdvocate. Whether your worksite employees have questions about COVID-19, how to find health insurance for family members or are overwhelmed with medical bills, the HealthAdvocate team of nurses and billings and claims specialists can help your worksite employees get the answers they need, saving them time, money and worry. This benefit will be available at no charge until April 30, 2023. Also, HealthAdvocate covers your worksite employees and eligible relatives, which may include, their spouse, dependents and even their parents and parents-in-law. Click here for more details.
The maximum commuter benefits monthly contribution limit for the 2022 calendar year is $280 both qualified parking and public transit expenses.
No plan design changes to the Employee Assistance Program.