Explore the capabilities of our platform firsthand

We can provide you with a personal product demo environment where you can play with our technology as much as you want. Each link is unique, so these must be requested. This allows us to give you a unique environment where any changes you make to a workforce remain within your demo, undisturbed by other users also playing in the technology. Request your unique interactive demo link buy submit the form to the right, and a member of our team will provide a unique link to a robust demo environment.

HR-Platform Live Demo

Request a unique demo link

I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
saas-people-analytics-artificial-intelligence.jpg

What is TriNet HR Platform?

A powerful HR technology built for companies that want to run HR in-house with an intuitive, cloud-based platform.

Here's what you get

  • Automated onboarding
  • Employee Management
  • Time Off Tracking
  • Scheduling
  • Integrations
  • Mobile App
  • Analytics Dashboards
  • Configurable People Analytics
  • Compensation Management
  • Performance Management
  • Employee Engagement Surveys
  • People Hub
  • Payroll Included*
*for supported industries
Learn More About Our HR Platform
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification