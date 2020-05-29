Highlights for the 2024 Benefits Plan Year
To view What's Changing for the 2024 benefits plan year, click on the medical carrier logo(s) below.
- The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year is $3,200. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year is $5,000.
- The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2024 calendar year will be increasing to $4,150. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2024 calendar year will be increasing to $8,300.
- Effective April 1, 2024, worksite employees who work in Oregon, as well as clients with worksite employees working in Oregon, who elect short-term disability, will have reduced rates due to Oregon Paid Family Leave.
- Effective April 1, 2024, worksite employees who work in Colorado, as well as clients with worksite employees working in Colorado, who elect short-term disability, will have reduced rates due to Colorado Paid Family Leave.
- Should a worksite employee become disabled, they will need to file for short-term disability benefits with both the state of Colorado and The Hartford.
- The benefit that worksite employees are eligible to receive from The Hartford will be offset with any state-paid family leave benefits that they receive
- Several features of the Aflac voluntary benefits have been enhanced to provide greater coverage, as outlined here. Please reference Voluntary Benefits Central on the TriNet platform for further details.
- TriNet now provides your eligible U.S. based worksite employees enrolled in a TriNet-sponsored medical plan access to HealthAdvocate. Whether your worksite employees have questions about COVID-19, how to find health insurance for family members or are overwhelmed with medical bills, the HealthAdvocate team of nurses and billings and claims specialists can help your worksite employees get the answers they need, saving them time, money and worry. Also, HealthAdvocate covers your worksite employees and eligible relatives, which may include, their spouse, dependents and even their parents and parents-in-law. Click here for more details.
- The maximum commuter benefits monthly contribution limit for the 2024 calendar year is $315 for both qualified parking and public transit expenses.
- No plan design changes to the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).