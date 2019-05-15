What's Changing

Highlights for the 2020 Benefits Plan Year

Aetna

Aetna is adding a new POS 30 MDCR plan to the New York Tri-state region. This plan has a $0 deductible.

Aetna is replacing the HDHP 2700 plans with HDHP 3000 plans. If worksite employees are currently enrolled in one of these plans, they must actively make an election during Open Enrollment or they will be automatically enrolled in the most comparable HDHP 3000 plan.*



*Worksite employees that reside in Massachusetts will be automatically enrolled in the PPO 2000 plan to remain compliant with Massachusetts Minimum Creditable Coverage requirements.





*Worksite employees that reside in Massachusetts will be automatically enrolled in the PPO 2000 plan to remain compliant with Massachusetts Minimum Creditable Coverage requirements. Aetna is adding two PPO 7150 plans as follows:

Aetna Plan Network State Availability Aetna PPO 7150 Open Access Managed Choice POS Nationwide except for Massachusetts, Missouri and the New York Tri-state region. Aetna Choice PPO 7150 Open Choice Missouri and regionally.

Prescription drug copays for Tier 3 medications on the Aetna ACO plans in Texas, Arizona and Colorado will change from 50% coinsurance to a $75 copay.



The in-network family deductible and maximum out-of-pocket expenses for some Aetna medical plans will be changing. Please see the table below.

Aetna Plan Family In-Network Deductible Family In-Network

Out-of-Pocket Maximum Current New Current New Aetna PPO 750 $2,250 $1,500 $7,500 $5,000 Aetna PPO 1000 $3,000 $2,000 $12,000 $8,000 Aetna PPO 3000 $9,000 $6,000 $12,000 $8,000 Aetna Indemnity 1000 $3,000 $2,000 $12,000 $8,000 Aetna PPO Choice 500 $1,500 $1,000 $9,000 $6,000 Aetna EPO 1000 $3,000 $2,000 $12,000 $8,000

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBSNC)

The PPO 3500 Copay plan will have significant plan design changes. Click here to see a comparison of the current plan design and the new plan design.

Emergency room copays are changing for the PPO 500 and PPO 1000 plans from $150 to $250.

The Blue Premier network is being added. There are five healthcare systems that are part of this accountable care organization: Cone Health, Duke Health, UNC Healthcare, Wake Forest Baptist Health and WakeMed.

Office visit copays for primary care physicians (PCPs) are changing on the PPO 500 and PPO 3500 plans as shown below.

BCBSNC Plan Current PCP/Specialist Copay New PCP/Specialist Copay BCBSNC PPO 500 $20 visit/$30 visit $25 visit/$35 visit* BCBSNC PPO 3500 Tier 1: $25 visit/$50 visit Tier 2: $75 visit $35 visit/$70 visit

*change not applicable in Massachusetts.

BCBSNC is replacing the HDHP 2700 plan with an HDHP 3000 plan. If worksite employees are currently enrolled in this plan, they must actively make an election during Open Enrollment or they will be automatically enrolled in the HDHP 3000 plan.*



*Worksite employees that reside in Massachusetts will be automatically enrolled in the PPO 500 MA plan to remain compliant with Massachusetts Minimum Creditable Coverage requirements.

Blue Shield of California (BSCA)

BSCA is adding an ACO/PPO 1700 plan in the Tandem network.

BSCA is replacing the HDHP 2700 plan with an HDHP 3000 plan. If worksite employees are currently enrolled in this plan, they must actively make an election during Open Enrollment or they will be automatically enrolled in the HDHP 3000 plan.* *Worksite employees that reside in Massachusetts will be automatically enrolled in the PPO 1500 plan to remain compliant with Massachusetts Minimum Creditable Coverage requirements.

Emergency room (ER) copays are changing for all BSCA HMO and ACO plans. See chart below.

BSCA Plan Current ER Copay New ER Copay BSCA HMO 20 $100 $250 BSCA HMO 30 $150 $250 BSCA ACO 25 $100 $250 BSCA ACO 40 $100 $250

The Teladoc copay for high deductible health plans (HDHPs) will increase to $45 per visit. Once the deductible is met, the copay is only $5 per visit.

Reminder: BSCA Teladoc copays are $5 per visit if a worksite employee is enrolled in a non-HDHP, and $45 if enrolled in an HDHP. Teladoc is a telehealth service that offers quality healthcare whenever a worksite employee or their eligible dependent needs it. Connect with licensed doctors 24/7 online via computers, tablets and mobile devices.

Empire

Empire is being added as a carrier choice for clients headquartered in New York in the Empire service areas (based on ZIP code). Check with your Customer Experience Contact to see if this plan is available in your county. The Blue Card option will be available for worksite employees outside of New York. To see a list of the plans that are being offered, click here, or to view a brochure that describes Empire’s value-added services, click here.

Florida Blue

Florida Blue is adding a PPO 500/80 plan.

Florida Blue is replacing the HDHP 2700 plan with an HDHP 3000 plan. If worksite employees are currently enrolled in this plan, they must actively make an election during Open Enrollment or they will be automatically enrolled in the HDHP 3000 plan.*



*Worksite employees that reside in Massachusetts will be automatically enrolled in the PPO 2000 plan to remain compliant with Massachusetts Minimum Creditable Coverage requirements.

Kaiser



Kaiser is replacing the HMO/HDHP 2700 plan with an HMO/HDHP 3000 plan. If worksite employees are currently enrolled in this plan, they must actively make an election during Open Enrollment or they will be automatically enrolled in the HMO/HDHP 3000 plan.

Kaiser is adding the following medical plans:

Kaiser Plan State Availability Kaiser HDHP 6650 Colorado and Georgia Kaiser HMO 3000 Colorado and Georgia Kaiser POS HI Hawaii

Tufts

Tufts Teladoc telehealth services are being reduced to $5 per visit for all members enrolled in non-HDHP, and $45 for those who are enrolled in an HDHP. Teladoc is a telehealth service that offers quality healthcare whenever you need it. Connect with licensed doctors 24/7 online via computers, tablets and mobile devices.

The PPO/HDHP 3000, EPO/HDHP 4000 and the PPO/HDHP 4000 plans will change from a non-embedded deductible to an embedded deductible. Embedded deductible : Once a family member meets the individual deductible, the plan will begin to pay benefits for that member. Non-embedded deductible : The total family deductible must be met before the plan begins to pay benefits for any individual member.

Tufts is adding a PPO 2000 plan in Massachusetts.



UnitedHealthcare (UHC)

UHC is adding two new plans: an HDHP 1500 and a PPO 7150.

UHC Plan Network State Availability UHC HDHP 1500 Choice Plus Nationwide except Hawaii, Nevada and Puerto Rico

UHC PPO 7150 Choice Plus Nationwide except Massachusetts, Hawaii, Nevada and Puerto Rico

UHC is eliminating the POS 1500 and POS 2500 plans. Worksite employees who do not actively make an election during Open Enrollment will be automatically enrolled in the most comparable UHC plan as shown below:

Current UHC Plan New UHC Plan UHC POS 1500 UHC Primary 1500 UHC POS 2500 UHC Primary 2500

Emergency room copays are changing for the UHC PPO 2500 plan from $200 to $350.

UHC is replacing the HDHP 2700 plan with an HDHP 3000 plan. If worksite employees are currently enrolled in this plan, they must actively make an election during Open Enrollment or they will be automatically enrolled in the HDHP 3000 plan.*



*Worksite employees that reside in Massachusetts will be automatically enrolled in the PPO 1500 plan to remain compliant with Massachusetts Minimum Creditable Coverage requirements.

The national dental plans offered by MetLife are replacing the state-specific dental plans in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Texas. This change will impact out-of-network coinsurance and copays. Worksite employees who do not actively make an election during Open Enrollment will be automatically enrolled in the most comparable MetLife dental plan.

No plan design changes.

The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2020 benefits plan year is $2,700. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2020 benefits plan year is $5,000.

is $2,700. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2020 is $5,000. The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2019 calendar year is $3,550. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2020 calendar year is $7,100.

Disability coverage will be administered through The Hartford as a result of their acquisition of the Aetna group disability business. There will be no plan changes or disruption in coverage.

No plan design changes.

No changes to the existing voluntary benefit plans.

Voluntary Benefit Plans Aflac MetLife Aflac Group Critical Illness Insurance MetLife/Hyatt Legal Plan Aflac Group Hospital Indemnity Insurance MetLife Pet Insurance Aflac Group Accident Insurance MetLife Auto and Home Insurance