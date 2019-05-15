Highlights for the 2024 Benefits Plan Year

To view What's Changing for the 2024 benefits plan year, click on the medical carrier logo(s) below.



No plan design changes.

No plan design changes.

The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year is $3,050. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year is $5,000.

The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $3,850 and will be increasing to $4,150 for the 2024 calendar year . The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $7,750 and will be increasing to $8,300 for the 2024 calendar year .

Oregon Worksite Employees: Effective October 1, 2023, worksite employees who work in Oregon, as well as clients with worksite employees working in Oregon, who elect short-term disability, will have reduced rates due to Oregon Paid Family Leave. Should a worksite employee become disabled, they will need to file for short-term disability benefits with both the state of Oregon and The Hartford. The benefit that worksite employees are eligible to receive from The Hartford will be offset with any state-paid family leave benefits that they receive.

Colorado Worksite Employees: Effective October 1, 2023, worksite employees who work in Colorado, as well as clients with worksite employees working in Colorado, who elect short-term disability, will have reduced rates due to Colorado Paid Family Leave. Beginning January 1, 2024, worksite employees will be eligible to receive Colorado Paid Family Leave benefits when they have a qualifying need. Should a worksite employee become disabled, they will need to file for short-term disability benefits with both the state of Colorado and The Hartford. The benefit that worksite employees are eligible to receive from The Hartford will be offset with any state-paid family leave benefits that they receive.



Life and AD&D Insurance

No plan design changes.

Several features of the Aflac voluntary benefits have been enhanced to provide greater coverage, as outlined here. Please reference Voluntary Benefits Central on the TriNet platform for further details.