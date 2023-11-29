TriNet SaaS Referral Rewards Program Terms and Conditions

Last updated: December 5, 2023

These terms and conditions (“Terms”) apply to the Referral Rewards Program for the TriNet HR Platform (“Program“) of TriNet USA, Inc. and its affiliates (“TriNet”). The purpose of the Program is to bring on new HR Platform customers through referrals. A “Participant” is an individual who submits a referral for the HR Platform through the Referral Form located at www.trinet.com/about-us/referrals/saas-referrals (“Referral Form”). A Qualified Referral (defined below) that becomes an HR Platform Customer (defined below) is defined as a “Referred HR Platform Customer.” By submitting the Referral Form, the Participant agrees to be subject to these Terms and the TriNet Privacy Policy, as amended from time to time. Decisions of TriNet are final, binding, and non-appealable. These Terms are independent of any other relationship between Participant and TriNet and its affiliates. To the extent permitted by applicable law, TriNet reserves the right to change or cancel the Program at any time.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible for the Program a Participant must:

Provide all the details for a Qualified Referral in the Referral Form;

Be an individual over 18 years old and a resident of the United States;

Not be a quota carrying colleagues of TriNet or its affiliates sales teams, Vice President or above level colleague of TriNet or its affiliates, member of the board of directors of TriNet or its affiliates, including any such person’s immediate family and household members;

Not have an already existing referral relationship with TriNet or its affiliates;

Not be a broker, channel, or alliance partner of TriNet or its affiliates;

Not be an employee of, or part of the decision-making process at the company they refer;

All participants in any other referral program relating to TriNet products and services are ineligible to participate in the Program; and

Individuals may not participate in the Program where doing so would be prohibited by any applicable law or regulation.

TriNet reserves the right to disqualify any Participant that it determines, in its sole discretion, is ineligible to participate or TriNet otherwise does not wish for the Participant to participate.

DEFINITION OF A QUALIFIED REFERRAL

A Qualified Referral must meet the following criteria:

The information submitted on the Referral Form must be accurate in all respects;

The referral cannot be an Active Lead, an Existing TriNet Professional Employer Organization (“PEO”) Customer, or a Spin-off of such.

The referred contact cannot be an active employee of an Existing HR Platform customer or TriNet PEO Customer.

Former TriNet customers who have subscribed to the HR Platform are not eligible to be a referral.

Existing TriNet customers who are currently using the HR Platform are not eligible to be a referral.

Participant must have a pre-existing personal relationship with the referral. In other words, Participant may not acquire referrals through unsolicited e-mail to persons unknown to them and may not submit referrals based on email lists or other similar harvested consumer lists; The referral must be located within the United States, and only Employees located within the United States will count toward the award.

Referral must work in an industry that HR Platform can support and TriNet can provide services.

REWARDS FOR QUALIFIED REFERRALS

If a Qualified Referral signs an annual HR Platform contract with TriNet and remits full payment for their first invoice by the invoice due date, then the Reward will be issued in the form of a digital gift card to be paid to the Participant. The Gift Card amount is based on the number of employee or the company purchases on their annual contract as outlined in the Referral Reward Table below.

REFERRAL REWARD TABLE

Employees 1-9 10-24 25-49 50-99 100-149 150+ Essentials $25 $75 $150 $250 $500 $750 Growth & Zen $50 $150 $300 $600 $1,000 $1,500

EXCLUSIONS

TriNet and its affiliates reserve the right to disqualify any Participant that it determines, in its sole discretion, is ineligible to participate in the program. TriNet, in its sole discretion, can determine who it will do business with and on what terms including, without limitation, whether to accept a referral as a customer. TriNet is not responsible for lost, misdirected, or delayed referrals.

PROGRAM CANCELLATION AND TERMINATION

To the extent permitted by applicable law, TriNet may at any time, without prior notice, terminate or modify the Program or these Terms, or both. All questions or disputes regarding eligibility for the Program; eligibility for or award of Rewards, or both; or interpretation of these Terms will be resolved by TriNet in its sole discretion. TriNet reserves the right to void Rewards if it suspects that such Rewards were earned in a fraudulent manner, in a manner that violates applicable law or these Terms or in a manner otherwise not intended by TriNet.

TAXES

Cash Rewards and Gift Card under the Program are subject to applicable federal, state and/or local taxes, to which the Participant shall be solely responsible. Upon TriNet’s determination that the Participant should receive Cash Rewards or Gift Card Rewards, TriNet may contact the Participant to request a completed IRS Form W-9. To the extent permitted by applicable law, if the Participant does not respond to a request from TriNet to complete a Form W-9 or otherwise indicate a referral payment preference within 180 days of such request, TriNet reserves the right to rescind Participants’ Cash Reward or Gift Card Reward, or both. TriNet will report earnings under this Program to the extent required by applicable law. Cash Rewards and Gift Card Rewards earned through this Program may be subject to federal, state, and local taxation and will be reflected on the Form W-2 for TriNet corporate employees and on IRS Form 1099 for all other Participants.

COMMUNICATIONS

By submitting the Referral Form, Participant may receive electronic communications from TriNet or its affiliates including advertising and marketing materials. To opt out of any communications, Participant can visit TriNet Preference Center.

GOVERNING LAW

The laws of the State of Delaware, without regard to its conflict of law provisions, will govern the Program and its Terms. Any causes of action arising out of or connected with Participant’s use of the Program or its Terms will be resolved exclusively by arbitration in the city of the TriNet office closest to the home of the Participant in accordance with rules and processes of either the American Arbitration Association or Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services, Inc.

LIABILITY LIMITATIONS

In no event shall TriNet , our affiliates, subsidiaries, joint ventures, third-party service providers, representatives, and our respective employees, contractors, agents, officers, and directors be liable for any direct, special, indirect or consequential damages, or any other damages of any kind, regardless of the type of claim or legal theory asserted, arising out of or in any way connected with (i) the Program; (ii) the use of or inability to use the site or any materials, or (iii) any claim attributable to errors, omissions, or other inaccuracies in the site or any materials. TriNet, its affiliates, and representatives’ total liability to any Participant, corporate employee, or any other person shall not exceed the amount awarded to such person under the program, if any.