Last updated: December 5, 2023
These terms and conditions (“Terms”) apply to the Referral Rewards Program for the TriNet HR Platform (“Program“) of TriNet USA, Inc. and its affiliates (“TriNet”). The purpose of the Program is to bring on new HR Platform customers through referrals. A “Participant” is an individual who submits a referral for the HR Platform through the Referral Form located at www.trinet.com/about-us/referrals/saas-referrals (“Referral Form”). A Qualified Referral (defined below) that becomes an HR Platform Customer (defined below) is defined as a “Referred HR Platform Customer.” By submitting the Referral Form, the Participant agrees to be subject to these Terms and the TriNet Privacy Policy, as amended from time to time. Decisions of TriNet are final, binding, and non-appealable. These Terms are independent of any other relationship between Participant and TriNet and its affiliates. To the extent permitted by applicable law, TriNet reserves the right to change or cancel the Program at any time.
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS
To be eligible for the Program a Participant must:
TriNet reserves the right to disqualify any Participant that it determines, in its sole discretion, is ineligible to participate or TriNet otherwise does not wish for the Participant to participate.
DEFINITION OF A QUALIFIED REFERRAL
A Qualified Referral must meet the following criteria:
REWARDS FOR QUALIFIED REFERRALS
If a Qualified Referral signs an annual HR Platform contract with TriNet and remits full payment for their first invoice by the invoice due date, then the Reward will be issued in the form of a digital gift card to be paid to the Participant. The Gift Card amount is based on the number of employee or the company purchases on their annual contract as outlined in the Referral Reward Table below.
REFERRAL REWARD TABLE
|
Employees
|
1-9
|
10-24
|
25-49
|
50-99
|
100-149
|
150+
|
Essentials
|
$25
|
$75
|
$150
|
$250
|
$500
|
$750
|
Growth & Zen
|
$50
|
$150
|
$300
|
$600
|
$1,000
|
$1,500
EXCLUSIONS
TriNet and its affiliates reserve the right to disqualify any Participant that it determines, in its sole discretion, is ineligible to participate in the program. TriNet, in its sole discretion, can determine who it will do business with and on what terms including, without limitation, whether to accept a referral as a customer. TriNet is not responsible for lost, misdirected, or delayed referrals.
PROGRAM CANCELLATION AND TERMINATION
To the extent permitted by applicable law, TriNet may at any time, without prior notice, terminate or modify the Program or these Terms, or both. All questions or disputes regarding eligibility for the Program; eligibility for or award of Rewards, or both; or interpretation of these Terms will be resolved by TriNet in its sole discretion. TriNet reserves the right to void Rewards if it suspects that such Rewards were earned in a fraudulent manner, in a manner that violates applicable law or these Terms or in a manner otherwise not intended by TriNet.
TAXES
Cash Rewards and Gift Card under the Program are subject to applicable federal, state and/or local taxes, to which the Participant shall be solely responsible. Upon TriNet’s determination that the Participant should receive Cash Rewards or Gift Card Rewards, TriNet may contact the Participant to request a completed IRS Form W-9. To the extent permitted by applicable law, if the Participant does not respond to a request from TriNet to complete a Form W-9 or otherwise indicate a referral payment preference within 180 days of such request, TriNet reserves the right to rescind Participants’ Cash Reward or Gift Card Reward, or both. TriNet will report earnings under this Program to the extent required by applicable law. Cash Rewards and Gift Card Rewards earned through this Program may be subject to federal, state, and local taxation and will be reflected on the Form W-2 for TriNet corporate employees and on IRS Form 1099 for all other Participants.
COMMUNICATIONS
By submitting the Referral Form, Participant may receive electronic communications from TriNet or its affiliates including advertising and marketing materials. To opt out of any communications, Participant can visit TriNet Preference Center.
GOVERNING LAW
The laws of the State of Delaware, without regard to its conflict of law provisions, will govern the Program and its Terms. Any causes of action arising out of or connected with Participant’s use of the Program or its Terms will be resolved exclusively by arbitration in the city of the TriNet office closest to the home of the Participant in accordance with rules and processes of either the American Arbitration Association or Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services, Inc.
LIABILITY LIMITATIONS
In no event shall TriNet , our affiliates, subsidiaries, joint ventures, third-party service providers, representatives, and our respective employees, contractors, agents, officers, and directors be liable for any direct, special, indirect or consequential damages, or any other damages of any kind, regardless of the type of claim or legal theory asserted, arising out of or in any way connected with (i) the Program; (ii) the use of or inability to use the site or any materials, or (iii) any claim attributable to errors, omissions, or other inaccuracies in the site or any materials. TriNet, its affiliates, and representatives’ total liability to any Participant, corporate employee, or any other person shall not exceed the amount awarded to such person under the program, if any.