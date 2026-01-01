A report by Multiplier: The Global Talent Squeeze
77% of small businesses hiring domestically plan to go global, and more than 50% are already doing it. But global hiring is getting harder as regulations tighten and compliance requirements grow.
This report explores how small businesses can navigate the complexity and keep pace.
This report explores how small businesses can navigate the complexity and keep pace.
Overcome the complexity of hiring globally and keep pace.
Explore how you can hire global talent, navigate compliance, and manage U.S. and international workers as the hiring landscape changes. This report breaks down what’s driving the global talent squeeze, how AI and H-1B restrictions are shaping hiring decisions, and why small businesses may need stronger infrastructure to help close the global talent gap.
See how AI is impacting global hiring
Understand how new H-1B restrictions have made it harder for small businesses to hire globally
Learn how small businesses can get the infrastructure to help close the global talent gap
What’s Inside?
Global hiring trends
See why more small businesses are looking beyond domestic hiring.
Practical infrastructure
Learn how small businesses can better support U.S. and international workers.
Compliance challenges
Understand how tightening regulations and complex requirements are making global hiring harder.
AI and hiring shifts
Explore how AI is impacting the way businesses think about global talent.
Designed for:
HR Leaders
who want to navigate compliance pitfalls.
Business Owners
who manage HR themselves.
Managers
new to hiring and building teams.
Entrepreneurs
who want clear, actionable HR best practices.
HR excellence by the numbers
30
years in business, founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
70B
payroll processed in 2025*
*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
~323,000
worksite employees as of 12/31/25
It’s nice to have everything all in one place, for me and our employees. It makes it easier for me to manage compliance and all the day-to-day tasks.”
Patti Terando
Operations Manager
Ready to close the global talent gap?
Download the report to explore how small businesses can hire global talent, navigate compliance, and manage U.S. and inernational workers.