Get expert guidance, ask your questions, and see how TriNet can help your business move forward.
What to Expect
Scheduling a meeting is quick and easy. Here’s how it works:
Confirm your meeting details via email
Pick a date and time that works best for you
Receive confirmation
Get an email with your meeting details and Teams link from TriNet
Join on Teams
At the scheduled time, join the meeting on Microsoft Teams
What happens when you schedule.
A quick look at what to expect in booking your call, and what happens next.
After you schedule we will:
- Confirm your meeting details via email
- Meet with you on Microsoft teams
- Learn about your goals and answer your questions
- See a demo of the TriNet platform and services
- Discuss next steps and how TriNet can help
How to Prepare
A little preparation helps us make the most of our time together. Consider the following:
What prompted you to contact TriNet?
What is working well in your current approach?
How do you currently manage HR processes and administration?
Where are you experiencing challenges or looking for additional support?
What does your current health benefits offering look like, and how satisfied are you with it?
Who else may be involved in evaluating an HR solution?
Frequently Asked Questions
What if I need to change my appointment?
Who should attend the meeting?
Why should I schedule a meeting with TriNet?
How long is the meeting?
Where will the meeting take place?
What happens after I schedule?
What if I have more questions?
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.