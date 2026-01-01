Schedule a Meeting with TriNet

Get expert guidance, ask your questions, and see how TriNet can help your business move forward.

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Contact Information
Schedule My Meeting
30 minutes • Microsoft Teams • Confirmation sent by email
TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.

What to Expect

Scheduling a meeting is quick and easy. Here’s how it works: 

1

Confirm your meeting details via email  

Pick a date and time that works best for you 

2

Receive confirmation

Get an email with your meeting details and Teams link from TriNet 

3

Join on Teams

At the scheduled time, join the meeting on Microsoft Teams 

Schedule My Meeting

What happens when you schedule.  

A quick look at what to expect in booking your call, and what happens next.

After you schedule we will: 

  1. Confirm your meeting details via email  
  2. Meet with you on Microsoft teams 
  3. Learn about your goals and answer your questions 
  4. See a demo of the TriNet platform and services 
  5. Discuss next steps and how TriNet can help 
Schedule My Meeting

How to Prepare 

A little preparation helps us make the most of our time together. Consider the following: 

What prompted you to contact TriNet? 

What is working well in your current approach? 

How do you currently manage HR processes and administration? 

Where are you experiencing challenges or looking for additional support? 

What does your current health benefits offering look like, and how satisfied are you with it? 

Who else may be involved in evaluating an HR solution? 

Schedule My Meeting

Frequently Asked Questions

What if I need to change my appointment? 
No problem. Your confirmation email will include links to reschedule or cancel your appointment. 
Who should attend the meeting? 
Invite anyone who may contribute to evaluating or making decisions about your organization’s HR investment. You can forward the calendar invitation or confirmation email to the appropriate members of your team. 
Why should I schedule a meeting with TriNet? 
A meeting gives you an opportunity to discuss your organization’s specific needs with a TriNet consultant. In addition to learning about TriNet online, you can ask questions, explain your current HR approach, and explore which solutions may be relevant to your business. 
How long is the meeting? 
The meeting is approximately 30 minutes. 
Where will the meeting take place? 
The meeting will be held by video call using Microsoft Teams. Your confirmation and reminder emails will include the link you’ll use to join. 
What happens after I schedule? 
You’ll receive a confirmation email immediately after booking. TriNet will also send reminders one day and one hour before the meeting. 
What if I have more questions? 
Start a chat! with the TriNet team. 

Still have questions?

Our team is here to help. Start a chat and get answers now.

Start a Chat

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.