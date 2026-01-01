The strongest employers in California aren't always the biggest. They have TriNet in their corner.

TriNet gives business owners in California enterprise-level HR. Without the overhead of a big in-house team.

Big company benefits for your team
Access to premium benefit packages to attract and keep great people — now available to a business your size.

HR complexity simplified
Payroll. Compliance Support. HR expertise. Benefits administration. Supported by real people so you don't have to do it alone.

A dedicated HR expert in your corner
A dedicated HR expert who knows your industry, your market, and your business. Someone to call before a situation becomes a problem.

Schedule your free HR Strategy Call

Free bonus when you schedule: You’ll receive the 2025 State of Work: California. Real workforce data from employers and employees in your market that you can apply to your business right now.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.

What changes when you work with TriNet

Benefits
Your next great hire is comparing your offer right now.

Right now, someone you want to hire is comparing your benefits package to a competitor’s. Through TriNet’s PEO model, your business gains access to the premium medical, dental, vision, and retirement packages like large enterprises use to win. Size stops being the deciding factor.

Infrastructure
Stop making HR your second shift.
Payroll. Compliance Support. Workers’ compensation. Payroll tax administration. Benefits enrollment. California carries some of the most complex employment-related requirements in the country. TriNet helps you handle it with real people who know your business, so you can focus on your business, not HR admin.
Expertise
Your HR questions get answered before they can become problems.
A dedicated HR expert who knows your industry, understands the California employment landscape, and is reachable when your team needs real answers.
This call is valuable whether you become a TriNet client or not.

You'll walk away with a clear picture of what TriNet makes possible for a business your size in California. What your employees could gain access to. What we do to make your plate less full. Whether there's a fit worth exploring. That clarity is yours to keep — regardless of what you decide.

No commitment required
HR expert who knows this market
2025 California State of Work report included free
Response within one business day
Schedule your free call

What to expect - 20 minutes. No pitch.

1
Your expert comes prepared.

They come with real knowledge of California market, your industry, and what businesses your size typically need from HR.

2
Have a real conversation about your business

What's taking up the most HR bandwidth right now? Where is the gap between what you're able to offer your team today and what you want to be able to offer? That's where the conversation starts.

3
You decide what happens next.

There's no commitment at the end of this call. You leave with a clear picture of what's possible — and full control over where it goes from there.

What we're seeing across California

From the 2025 State of Work: California. 90 employers and 46 employees surveyed across California.
40
of California employers think pay is the top reason employees leave - but employees rank better benefits and work/life balance higher. TriNet gives you access to benefits that compete with companies far larger than yours.
37
of California employees are planning a move within the year, while most employers think it’s under 10%. TriNet gives you what it takes to be the employer they stay for.
98.8
of California employers say HR should be available around the clock. TriNet makes it real - payroll, compliance support, and a dedicated expert backed by real people.

Talk to a TriNet HR expert about what better HR looks like for your California business.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.