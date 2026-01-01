The strongest employers in California aren't always the biggest. They have TriNet in their corner.
TriNet gives business owners in California enterprise-level HR. Without the overhead of a big in-house team.
Big company benefits for your team
Access to premium benefit packages to attract and keep great people — now available to a business your size.
HR complexity simplified
Payroll. Compliance Support. HR expertise. Benefits administration. Supported by real people so you don't have to do it alone.
A dedicated HR expert in your corner
A dedicated HR expert who knows your industry, your market, and your business. Someone to call before a situation becomes a problem.
What changes when you work with TriNet
Right now, someone you want to hire is comparing your benefits package to a competitor’s. Through TriNet’s PEO model, your business gains access to the premium medical, dental, vision, and retirement packages like large enterprises use to win. Size stops being the deciding factor.
You'll walk away with a clear picture of what TriNet makes possible for a business your size in California. What your employees could gain access to. What we do to make your plate less full. Whether there's a fit worth exploring. That clarity is yours to keep — regardless of what you decide.
What to expect - 20 minutes. No pitch.
They come with real knowledge of California market, your industry, and what businesses your size typically need from HR.
What's taking up the most HR bandwidth right now? Where is the gap between what you're able to offer your team today and what you want to be able to offer? That's where the conversation starts.
There's no commitment at the end of this call. You leave with a clear picture of what's possible — and full control over where it goes from there.