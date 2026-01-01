The strongest employers in the Greater East aren't always the biggest. They have TriNet in their corner.
TriNet gives business owners across Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio enterprise-level HR. Without the overhead of a big in-house team.
Big company benefits for your team
Access to premium benefit packages to attract and keep great people — now available to a business your size.
HR complexity simplified
Payroll. Compliance Support. HR expertise. Benefits administration. Supported by real people so you don't have to do it alone.
A dedicated HR expert in your corner
A dedicated HR expert who knows your industry, your market, and your business. Someone to call before a situation becomes a problem.
What changes when you work with TriNet
Right now, someone you want to hire is comparing your benefits package to a competitor’s. Through TriNet’s PEO model, your business gains access to the premium medical, dental, vision, and retirement packages like large enterprises use to win. Size stops being the deciding factor.
Payroll. Compliance support. Workers’ compensation. Payroll tax administration. Benefits enrollment. TriNet backs it all with AI-powered tools and real people who know your business, so you can focus on your business, not HR admin.
A dedicated HR expert team who knows your industry, understands the Great Lakes and New England employment landscape, and is reachable when your team needs real answers.
This call is valuable whether you become a TriNet client or not. You'll walk away with a clear picture of what TriNet makes possible for a business your size in the Great Lakes and New England market. What your employees could gain access to. What we do to make your plate less full. Whether there's a fit worth exploring. That clarity is yours to keep, regardless of what you decide.
What to expect - 20 minutes. No pitch.
They come with real knowledge of the Great Lakes and New England market, your industry, and what businesses your size typically need from HR.
What's taking up the most HR bandwidth right now? Where is the gap between what you're able to offer your team today and what you want to be able to offer? That's where the conversation starts.
There's no commitment at the end of this call. You leave with a clear picture of what's possible — and full control over where it goes from there.
What we're seeing across the Greater East region
From the 2025 State of Work: Great Lakes and New England. 150 employers and 115 employees surveyed across Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, and Ohio.