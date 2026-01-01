TriNet gives business owners in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi enterprise-level HR. Without the overhead of a big in-house team.



Big company benefits for your team

Access to premium benefit packages to attract and keep great people — now available to a business your size.



HR complexity simplified

Payroll. Compliance Support. HR expertise. Benefits administration. Supported by real people so you don't have to do it alone.



A dedicated HR expert in your corner

A dedicated HR expert who knows your industry, your market, and your business. Someone to call before a situation becomes a problem.