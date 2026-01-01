The strongest employers in the Southeast aren't always the biggest. They have TriNet in their corner.
TriNet gives business owners in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi enterprise-level HR. Without the overhead of a big in-house team.
Big company benefits for your team
Access to premium benefit packages to attract and keep great people — now available to a business your size.
HR complexity simplified
Payroll. Compliance Support. HR expertise. Benefits administration. Supported by real people so you don't have to do it alone.
A dedicated HR expert in your corner
A dedicated HR expert who knows your industry, your market, and your business. Someone to call before a situation becomes a problem.
What changes when you work with TriNet
Right now, someone you want to hire is comparing your benefits package to a competitor’s. Through TriNet’s PEO model, your business gains access to the premium medical, dental, vision, and retirement packages like large enterprises use to win. Size stops being the deciding factor.