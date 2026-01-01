The strongest employers in Southern Central aren't always the biggest. They have TriNet in their corner.

TriNet gives business owners in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana enterprise-level HR. Without the overhead of a big in-house team.

Big company benefits for your team

Access to premium benefit packages to attract and keep great people — now available to a business your size.

HR complexity simplified

Payroll. Compliance Support. HR expertise. Benefits administration. Supported by real people so you don't have to do it alone.

A dedicated HR expert in your corner

A dedicated HR expert who knows your industry, your market, and your business. Someone to call before a situation becomes a problem.

Schedule your free HR Strategy Call

A 20-minute conversation with a TriNet HR expert who knows what it takes to build and keep great teams in the Southern Central region.

Free bonus when you schedule: You’ll receive the 2025 State of Work: Southern Central. Real workforce data from employers and employees in your market that you can apply to your business right now.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.

What changes when you work with TriNet

Benefits
Your next great hire is comparing your offer right now.

Right now, someone you want to hire is comparing your benefits package to a competitor’s. Through TriNet’s PEO model, your business gains access to the premium medical, dental, vision, and retirement packages like large enterprises use to win. Size stops being the deciding factor.

Infrastructure
Stop making HR your second shift.

Payroll. Compliance support. Workers’ compensation. Payroll tax administration. Benefits enrollment. TriNet helps you handle it with real people who know your business, so you can focus on your business, not HR admin.

Expertise
Your HR questions get answered before they can become problems.

A dedicated HR expert team who knows your industry, understands the Southern Central employment landscape, and is reachable when your team needs real answers.

What you walk away with

This call is valuable whether you become a TriNet client or not. You’ll walk away with a clear picture of what TriNet makes possible for a business your size in the Southern Central market. What your employees could gain access to. What we do to make your plate less full. Whether there’s a fit worth exploring. That clarity is yours to keep — regardless of what you decide.

No commitment required
HR expert who knows this market
2025 Southern Central State of Work report included free
Response within one business day

What to expect - 20 minutes. No pitch.

1
Your expert comes prepared.

They come with real knowledge of the Southern Central market, your industry, and what businesses your size typically need from HR.

2
Have a real conversation about your business.

What’s taking up the most HR bandwidth right now? Where is the gap between what you’re able to offer your team today and what you want to be able to offer? That’s where the conversation starts.

3
You decide what happens next.

There’s no commitment at the end of this call. You leave with a clear picture of what’s possible — and full control over where it goes from there.

What we’re seeing across the Southern Central region

From the 2025 State of Work: Southern Central. 92 employers and 57 employees surveyed across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

44.6
of Southern Central employers say better pay is the top reason employees leave - but better benefits ranks second for both employers (38.0%) and employees (26.3%). TriNet gives you access to benefits packages that compete with companies far larger than yours.
71.6
of Southern Central employers use AI at work weekly or more, compared to 45.6% of employees. TriNet's HR platform combines AI-powered tools with hands-on best practice guidance, so your team isn't choosing between speed and getting it right.
89.7
of Southern Central employers agree HR should be available around the clock. TriNet makes it real - payroll, compliance support, and a dedicated expert team backed by real people.

Talk to a TriNet HR expert about what better HR looks like for your Southern Central business.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.