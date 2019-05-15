What's Changing

Highlights for the 2024 Benefits Plan Year

The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year is $3,050. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year is $5,000.

The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2024 calendar year will be increasing to $4,150. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2024 calendar year will be increasing to $8,300.

Effective January 1, 2024, should worksite employees who work in Oregon or Colorado become disabled, they will need to file for short-term disability benefits with both the state of Oregon or Colorado and The Hartford. The benefit that worksite employees are eligible to receive from The Hartford will be offset with any state-paid family leave benefits that they receive.

Several features of the Aflac voluntary benefits have been enhanced to provide greater coverage, as outlined here. Please reference Voluntary Benefits Central on the TriNet platform for further details.