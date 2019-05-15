Highlights for the 2023 Benefits Plan Year
To view What's Changing for the 2023 benefits plan year, click on the medical carrier logo(s) below.
- No plan design changes.
- Due to an administrative change, effective July 1, 2023, all worksite employees enrolled in a Guardian dental plan will receive a new ID card which will include a new group number.
- The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year is $3,050. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2023 benefits plan year is $5,000.
- The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $3,850. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $7,750.
- TriNet now provides your eligible U.S. based worksite employees enrolled in a TriNet-sponsored medical plan access to HealthAdvocate. Whether your worksite employees have questions about COVID-19, how to find health insurance for family members or are overwhelmed with medical bills, the HealthAdvocate team of nurses and billings and claims specialists can help your worksite employees get the answers they need, saving them time, money and worry. This benefit will be available at no charge until April 30, 2024. Also, HealthAdvocate covers your worksite employees and eligible relatives, which may include, their spouse, dependents and even their parents and parents-in-law. Click here for more details.
- The maximum commuter benefits monthly contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $300 for both qualified parking and public transit expenses.
- No plan design changes to the Employee Assistance Program (EAP).