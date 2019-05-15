Medical

TriNet offers access to a wide variety of medical plans through national and regional carriers. To learn about specific benefit plan changes, click here.

Medical Plan Carriers

National and regional medical plan carriers include:

Kaiser Permanente

UnitedHealthcare



Note: Carrier availability may vary.



Medical Plan Summaries

Click on the links below for medical plan summaries:

Note: UnitedHealthcare Portfolio B is not available for clients headquartered in New York.

Virtual Visits—by UnitedHealthcare (UHC)

UHC’s Virtual Visits is a telemedicine service that offers access to care online, anytime, enabling members to see and talk to a doctor right from their mobile device or computer. With telemedicine gaining traction in the healthcare industry, this service offers a convenient, integrated experience for worksite employees as part of their UHC medical plan offering. With Virtual Visits, worksite employees can:

Choose between three provider networks: Amwell, Doctor on Demand, Optum Virtual Visits or Teladoc.

Talk to a doctor from their mobile device or computer without an appointment.

Connect within 10-15 minutes of their request.

Obtain prescriptions, if necessary.

Learn more about Virtual Visits and encourage worksite employees to take advantage of this benefit as part of their UHC medical plan offering.

Medical Plan Types

National and regional plan offerings may include the following plan types:

Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO) Plans

EPO plans are closely related to HMOs. They offer care exclusively through in-network providers (no benefits are paid for care received outside the EPO plan’s network, except in emergencies). However, worksite employees do not need referrals from their primary care physician (PCP) to access specialists and other providers in the EPO plan’s network.

High-Deductible Health Plans (HDHPs)

HDHPs often offer lower rates in exchange for a higher deductible that must be met before the plan begins to cover eligible services. However, preventive services are covered at 100% in-network. Because HDHPs have a higher deductible, participating worksite employees have the option to contribute to (or receive company contributions to) a health savings account (HSA), which lets them set aside pre-tax money to pay for eligible health care expenses.

Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) Plans

HMO plans offer care through a network of providers, but no benefits are paid for care received outside the HMO plan’s network (except in emergencies). For many services, worksite employees pay a flat fee called a “copay.” And with some HMO plans, they must first meet an annual deductible and pay coinsurance for certain services. Also, some HMOs require worksite employees to get referrals from their primary care physician (PCP) to access specialists and other providers in the HMO plan’s network.

Choice+ Plans

Choice+ plans give worksite employees the flexibility to receive care from any provider. But their costs are generally lower when they use providers inside a designated network of providers. Some services require a deductible to be met before a “coinsurance” or percentage of cost is applied, while other services may only require a “copay” or flat-dollar amount be paid.

The Hartford Global Benefits + Business Travel Accident Insurance

The Hartford offers a global benefits medical coverage program that includes Business Travel Accident coverage, which can be purchased on a stand-alone basis. Business Travel Accident Insurance can help protect your worksite employees’ health and safety while they travel on company business anywhere in the world. To learn more, click here. TriNet has partnered with NFP to assist with the enrollment process. If you would like more information, you can speak with a licensed agent at NFP by phone at 877.240.3850 Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET or by email at internationalservices@nfp.com.



