Highlights for the 2024 Benefits Plan Year

To view What's Changing for the 2024 benefits plan year, click on the medical carrier logo(s) below.







The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year

IS $3,050. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 is $5,000. The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $3,850 and will be increasing to $4,150 for the 2024 calendar year . The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $7,750 and will be increasing to $8,300 for the 2024 calendar year .

As a reminder, clients headquartered in these statutory states (CA, CT, HI, MA, NJ, RI, PR or WA) are permitted to offer the 60% STD 750 Company-paid (Standard) plan. Please note, worksite employees working in these statutory states referenced above will not have access to this plan. You may want to consider offering the 60% STD 1500 Company-paid (Enhanced) or 60% STD 2500 Company-paid (Premium) plan to those worksite employees.



Oregon Worksite Employees: Effective October 1, 2023, the 60% STD 750 Company-paid (Standard) and 60% STD 1500 Company-paid (Enhanced) plans will no longer be available to worksite employees working in Oregon. Worksite employees enrolled in either of these plans will lose their coverage unless you offer these worksite employees a different company-paid STD plan. If offered by your company, should a worksite employee enrolled in the 60% STD 2500 Company-paid (Premium) plan become disabled, they will need to file for short-term disability benefits with both the state of Oregon and MetLife. The benefit that worksite employees are eligible to receive from MetLife will be offset with any state-paid family leave benefits that they receive



Several features of the Aflac voluntary benefits have been enhanced to provide greater coverage, as outlined here. Please reference Voluntary Benefits Central on the TriNet platform for further details.

