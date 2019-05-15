Highlights for the 2024 Benefits Plan Year
To view What's Changing for the 2024 benefits plan year, click on the medical carrier logo(s) below.
- The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year
IS $3,050. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2024 benefits plan year is $5,000.
- The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $3,850 and will be increasing to $4,150 for the 2024 calendar year. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $7,750 and will be increasing to $8,300 for the 2024 calendar year.
- As a reminder, clients headquartered in these statutory states (CA, CT, HI, MA, NJ, RI, PR or WA) are permitted to offer the 60% STD 750 Company-paid (Standard) plan.
- Please note, worksite employees working in these statutory states referenced above will not have access to this plan. You may want to consider offering the 60% STD 1500 Company-paid (Enhanced) or 60% STD 2500 Company-paid (Premium) plan to those worksite employees.
- Oregon Worksite Employees: Effective October 1, 2023, the 60% STD 750 Company-paid (Standard) and 60% STD 1500 Company-paid (Enhanced) plans will no longer be available to worksite employees working in Oregon. Worksite employees enrolled in either of these plans will lose their coverage unless you offer these worksite employees a different company-paid STD plan.
- If offered by your company, should a worksite employee enrolled in the 60% STD 2500 Company-paid (Premium) plan become disabled, they will need to file for short-term disability benefits with both the state of Oregon and MetLife.
- The benefit that worksite employees are eligible to receive from MetLife will be offset with any state-paid family leave benefits that they receive
- Several features of the Aflac voluntary benefits have been enhanced to provide greater coverage, as outlined here. Please reference Voluntary Benefits Central on the TriNet platform for further details.
- TriNet provides your eligible U.S. based worksite employees enrolled in a TriNet-sponsored medical plan access to HealthAdvocate. Whether your worksite employees have questions about COVID-19, how to find health insurance for family members or are overwhelmed with medical bills, the HealthAdvocate team of nurses and billings and claims specialists can help your worksite employees get the answers they need, saving them time, money and worry. This benefit will be available at no charge until April 30, 2024. Also, HealthAdvocate covers your worksite employees and eligible relatives, which may include their spouse, dependents and even their parents and parents-in-law. Click here for more details.
- The maximum commuter benefits monthly contribution limit for the 2023 calendar year is $300 for both qualified parking and public transit expenses.
- No plan design changes to the Employee Assistance Program.