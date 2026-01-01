Outsource your HR with a comprehensive PEO
Do more meaningful work and less HR admin. Get access to big-company benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation — powered by expert support, leading technology, and AI-powered tools that answers employee questions in context.
Payroll processed in 2025
*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions
years in business, founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area
Countries supported globally
Our Surveyed Customers Report Real Results
return on investment (ROI) over 3 years with TriNet
in HR time savings value
payback in less than 6 months with TriNet
*Numbers are based on a January 2026 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by TriNet, including findings for a composite organization aggregated from interviews with four clients; results may not be representative and may vary. Potential savings figures are for illustrative purposes only and do not constitute an offer or guarantee.
With TriNet, you get an HR team that's there for you and your employees, so you're prepared for the unexpected.
Online payroll with direct deposit and debiting, plus paperless e-pay stubs, pay cards and electronic W-2 delivery — all in one platform.
Self-serve mobile app
Let’s employees view pay stubs and request time off anywhere.
Accounting integrations
Sync to your general ledger with tools like QuickBooks® Online.
AI-powered
Answers help employees find pay details or submit time-off requests instantly.
You're competing with companies big and small for the right talent. With TriNet, you gain from our scale to access benefits normally out of reach for small businesses.
Being an employer is risky. TriNet provides peace of mind by helping you stay compliant with regulatory changes and offering expert guidance when complex HR situations arise.
Compliance support
For federal, state and local employment laws.
Workers' compensation managed
From policy start to claims handling.
Risk mitigation
With guidance on claims prevention and EPLI coverage.