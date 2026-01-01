Outsource your HR with a comprehensive PEO

Do more meaningful work and less HR admin. Get access to big-company benefits, payroll processing and risk mitigation — powered by expert support, leading technology, and AI-powered tools that answers employee questions in context.

Outsource your HR with a comprehensive PEOOutsource your HR with a comprehensive PEO
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Real Results. Real Impact.
70B

Payroll processed in 2025

*This reflects the amount across TriNet PEO and HR Plus solutions

30

years in business, founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

150

Countries supported globally

What a PEO Does For You
Our PEO solution does more than process payroll and provide access to benefits — it gives you peace of mind and the freedom to innovate.
1
More time, better bussines
2
Big company benefits
3
HR compliance, handled

Our Surveyed Customers Report Real Results 

66

return on investment (ROI) over 3 years with TriNet  

234

in HR time savings value 

<6 months

payback in less than 6 months with TriNet 

*Numbers are based on a January 2026 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study commissioned by TriNet, including findings for a composite organization aggregated from interviews with four clients; results may not be representative and may vary. Potential savings figures are for illustrative purposes only and do not constitute an offer or guarantee.  

Get HR expertise you can trust

With TriNet, you get an HR team that's there for you and your employees, so you're prepared for the unexpected.

Handle your toughest HR needs - from recruiting and onboarding to benefits and payroll compliance.
Make better personnel decisions with a team of HR professionals and industry- specialized insights.
Gain peace of mind staying on top of employment rules and employee relations issues.
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Payroll, processed right

Online payroll with direct deposit and debiting, plus paperless e-pay stubs, pay cards and electronic W-2 delivery — all in one platform.

Self-serve mobile app

Let’s employees view pay stubs and request time off anywhere.

Accounting integrations

Sync to your general ledger with tools like QuickBooks® Online.

AI-powered

Answers help employees find pay details or submit time-off requests instantly.

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Big-company benefits for attracting top talent

You're competing with companies big and small for the right talent. With TriNet, you gain from our scale to access benefits normally out of reach for small businesses.

Comprehensive healthcare across leading medical, dental and vision carriers and plans.
Retirement plans with a fully managed 401(k) that's easy for employees to use.
Benefits administration from COBRA to open enrollment and payroll deductions.
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Help keep your business HR compliant

Being an employer is risky. TriNet provides peace of mind by helping you stay compliant with regulatory changes and offering expert guidance when complex HR situations arise.

Compliance support 

For federal, state and local employment laws.

Workers' compensation managed

From policy start to claims handling.

Risk mitigation

With guidance on claims prevention and EPLI coverage.

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Working with TriNet allows us to set a standard of expectation for who we are. Being able to offer competitive benefit packages in a way that's still manageable and cost-effective for the organization is important."
José A. Quiñonez
CEO & Founder, Mission Asset Fund

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a professional employer organization (PEO)?
A PEO provides small and medium-size businesses with HR admin support and services, including payroll, access to benefits, workers' compensation, and risk mitigation services.
What is co-employment?
Co-employment is the business relationship between a small business and a PEO, where business owners retain control over day-to-day operations while allocating certain employer responsibilities to the PEO through a detailed service agreement.
Will I lose control of my business if I work with TriNet?
No. Business owners retain complete control over their workforce, company culture, and brand when working with TriNet.
What's the difference between a PEO and an ASO?
With a PEO, there is a co-employment relationship, payroll is generally processed under the PEO's tax ID, and the PEO may sponsor certain benefits. An ASO does not involve co-employment, uses the client's tax ID for payroll, and does not sponsor benefits.
How is TriNet PEO pricing determined?
Pricing depends on factors including your company size and state. There is a per-employee-per-month (PEPM) fee for services and a separate cost for employee benefits, workers' compensation, payroll taxes, and add-ons. Book a demo for a tailored quote.
Does TriNet include AI-powered HR support for employees?
Yes. TriNet offers AI-powered capabilities designed to help employees get personalized answers and complete common HR tasks through a simple, secure experience.

See what TriNet can do for your team

Get answers to your questions about co-employment, HR outsourcing, and whether a PEO is right for your business.
Simply click "Book Demo" and select a time and date that works for you.
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