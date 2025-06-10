The PEO That Gives You Your Time Back.

You want access to big-company benefits and an HR team that's genuinely invested in your business. Fewer things to manage and more room to grow.

The right PEO makes that possible.

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Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index 2024
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No commitment. We’re here to help.
22,000

businesses trust TriNet with their HR

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TriNet is like our safety net. They help us stay on top of everyday tasks, compliance, navigating benefits, and more. I love it.” 

Nicole Depelteau 
VP, Corporate Operations, Cask Government Services 

Spending too much time on HR admin

Unsure your business is keeping up with compliance changes?

Struggling to offer benefits employees expect?

Managing HR across too many systems?

That’s usually when businesses start looking at a PEO. 
TriNet brings payroll, access to benefits, compliance support, and HR expertise into one place. Less time on admin. More time moving your business forward. 
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With TriNet PEO, You Get

Comprehensive Health Plans

Access to medical, dental, vision—plus the mental health and telehealth coverage employees are asking for.

Payroll Processing

Direct deposit, e-pay stubs, W-2 prep, and tax filing — processed accurately so your team gets paid right, every time.

Compliance

Stay on top of changing regulations without adding to your workload.

Dedicated Support

Real team of people who understand small business challenges and help you make smart decisions.

Recruiting and Onboarding

Support from job posting to the first day — so new hires hit the ground running

All-in-One Platform

Payroll, benefits, time tracking, performance, learning, and analytics — managed in one place, not five.

Starting is easier than you think. 

We've helped thousands of businesses just like yours make this transition smoothly.
Let's talk. Your 20-minute consultation is free.

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2,2k

PEO CLIENTS SAVE UP TO $2,200 PER EMPLOYEE ANNUALLY*

93

OF TRINET CUSTOMERS SAY COMPLIANCE IS NO LONGER A WORRY.**

86

SAY BETTER BENEFITS HELPED THEM HIRE FASTER.** 

*Estimate savings based on National Association of Professional Employer Organizations, 2019 data (~$1,775 per employee) adjusted for inflation to approximately $2,200 in 2025 dollars using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI Inflation Calculator. Individual business results may vary, including results of TriNet clients. Actual savings may vary.    
**Survey of 170 TriNet customers. TechValidate, April 2024     

Businesses that use a PEO grow faster. 
Here's what that looks like.
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Source: 2024 NAPEO

Waiting Can Cost You 
Without the right support, businesses often deal with: 
  • Time lost to manual HR admin 
  • Pressure from changing regulations 
  • Difficulty offering competitive benefits 
The good news?
You don't have to navigate HR alone.

See If a PEO Is Right for You 

The best time to simplify HR was before it became a daily distraction.

 

The next best time is now. Connect with us to see how we can help. 

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.