Each year TriNet evaluates the healthcare program as part of the annual renewal process. As a result of this evaluation TriNet may introduce changes to the offering. This year’s selections for medical, dental and vision were made to align with other existing health and welfare offerings. Please see the chart below for important business rule changes effective April 1, 2023..
|Current
|New
|Medical Carriers
|Aetna, Blue Shield of California (BSCA), FL Blue and Kaiser
|No change
|Dental Carriers
|Aetna and Guardian
|No change
|Vision Carrier
|Aetna Eyemed
|No change
|Deselection of Individual Medical, Dental & Vision Plans
|Individual medical, dental and vision plans may be deselected. Worksite employees only have access to individual plans that haven't been deselected
|Individual medical, dental and vision plans cannot be deselected. Worksite employees will have access to all plans through the available carrier(s) based on home ZIP code eligibility
|Minimum Funding
|50% of the lowest cost plan selected
|50% of the lowest cost plan offered in the headquarter state
|Medical Plan Rates
|Regional rates
|Regional rates, but regions may be different
To view What's Changing for the 2023 benefits plan year, click on the medical carrier logo(s) below.
To view What’s Changing for the 2023 benefits plan year, click on the dental carrier logo(s) below.
To view What’s Changing for the 2023 benefits plan year, click on the vision carrier logo below.
Voluntary Benefit Plans
Aflac
Chubb
Farmers GroupSelectSM
IdentityForce
MetLife