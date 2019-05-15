What's Changing

Highlights for the 2020 Benefits Plan Year
Aetna
- Aetna is adding a new POS 30 MDCR plan to the New York Tri-state region. This plan has a $0 deductible.
- Aetna is replacing the HDHP 2700 plans with HDHP 3000 plans. If worksite employees are currently enrolled in one of these plans, they must actively make an election during Open Enrollment or they will be automatically enrolled in the most comparable HDHP 3000 plan.*
*Worksite employees that reside in Massachusetts will be automatically enrolled in the PPO 2000 plan to remain compliant with Massachusetts Minimum Creditable Coverage requirements.
- Aetna is adding two PPO 7150 plans as follows:
Plan Name
Network
States Available
Aetna PPO 7150
Open Access Managed Choice POS
Nationwide except for Massachusetts, Missouri and the New York Tri-state region.
Aetna Choice PPO 7150
Open Choice
Missouri and regionally.
- Prescription drug copays for Tier 3 medications on the Aetna ACO plans in Texas, Arizona and Colorado will change from 50% coinsurance to a $75 copay.
- The in-network family deductible and maximum out-of-pocket expenses for some Aetna medical plans will be changing. Please see the table below.
Plan Name
Family In-Network Deductible
Family In-Network
Out-of-Pocket Maximum
|
Current
New
Current
New
Aetna PPO 750*
$2,250
$1,500
$7,500
$5,000
Aetna PPO 1000*
$3,000
$2,000
$12,000
$8,000
Aetna PPO 3000
$9,000
$6,000
$12,000
$8,000
Aetna Indemnity 1000
$3,000
$2,000
$12,000
$8,000
Aetna PPO Choice 500
$1,500
$1,000
$9,000
$6,000
Aetna EPO 1000
$3,000
$2,000
$12,000
$8,000
*Does not apply in the Tri-state region.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (BCBSNC)
- The PPO 3500 Copay plan will have significant plan design changes. Click here to see a comparison of the current plan design and the new plan design.
- Emergency room copays are changing for the PPO 500 and PPO 1000 plans from $150 to $250.
- The Blue Premier service model is being added. There are five healthcare systems that are part of this accountable care organization: Cone Health, Duke Health, UNC Healthcare, Wake Forest Baptist Health and WakeMed.
- Office visit copays for primary care physicians (PCPs) are changing on the PPO 500 and PPO 3500 plans as shown below.
Plan Name
Current PCP/Specialist Copay
New PCP/Specialist Copay
BCBSNC PPO 500
$20 visit/$30 visit
$25 visit/$35 visit*
BCBSNC PPO 3500
Tier 1: $25 visit/$50 visit
Tier 2: $75 visit
$35 visit/$70 visit
*Change not applicable in Massachusetts.
- BCBSNC is replacing the HDHP 2700 plan with an HDHP 3000 plan. If worksite employees are currently enrolled in this plan, they must actively make an election during Open Enrollment or they will be automatically enrolled in the HDHP 3000 plan.*
*Worksite employees that reside in Massachusetts will be automatically enrolled in the PPO 500 MA plan to remain compliant with Massachusetts Minimum Creditable Coverage requirements.
Blue Shield of California (BSCA)
- BSCA is adding an ACO/PPO 1700 plan in the Tandem network.
- BSCA is replacing the HDHP 2700 plan with an HDHP 3000 plan. If worksite employees are currently enrolled in this plan, they must actively make an election during Open Enrollment or they will be automatically enrolled in the HDHP 3000 plan.*
*Worksite employees that reside in Massachusetts will be automatically enrolled in the PPO 1500 plan to remain compliant with Massachusetts Minimum Creditable Coverage requirements.
- Emergency room (ER) copays are changing for all BSCA HMO and ACO plans. See chart below.
|
Plan Name
|
Current ER Copay
|
New ER Copay
|
BSCA HMO 20
|
$100
|
$250
|
BSCA HMO 30
|
$150
|
$250
|
BSCA ACO 25
|
$100
|
$250
|
BSCA ACO 40
|
$100
|
$250
Empire
- Empire is being added as a carrier choice for clients headquartered in New York in the Empire service areas (based on ZIP code). Check with your Customer Experience contact to see if this carrier is available in your county. The Blue Card option will be available for worksite employees outside of New York. To see a list of the plans that are being offered, click here, or to view a brochure that describes Empire’s value-added services, click here.
Florida Blue
- Florida Blue is adding a PPO 500/80 plan.
- Florida Blue is replacing the HDHP 2700 plan with an HDHP 3000 plan. If worksite employees are currently enrolled in this plan, they must actively make an election during Open Enrollment or they will be automatically enrolled in the HDHP 3000 plan.**Worksite employees that reside in Massachusetts will be automatically enrolled in the PPO 2000 plan to remain compliant with Massachusetts Minimum Creditable Coverage requirements.
Kaiser
- Kaiser is replacing the HMO/HDHP 2700 plan with an HMO/HDHP 3000 plan. If worksite employees are currently enrolled in this plan, they must actively make an election during Open Enrollment or they will be automatically enrolled in the HMO/HDHP 3000 plan.
- Kaiser is adding the following medical plans:
Plan Name
States Available
Kaiser HDHP 6650
Colorado and Georgia
Kaiser HMO 3000
Colorado and Georgia
Kaiser POS HI
Hawaii
Tufts
- Tufts Teladoc telehealth services are being reduced to $5 per visit for all members enrolled in a non-HDHP, and $45 for those who are enrolled in an HDHP. Teladoc is a telehealth service that offers quality healthcare whenever you need it. Connect with licensed doctors 24/7 online via computers, tablets and mobile devices.
- Tufts is adding a PPO 2000 MA plan in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
UnitedHealthcare (UHC)
- UHC is adding two new plans: an HDHP 1500 and a PPO 7150. The HDHP 1500 plan has a non-embedded deductible. The total family deductible must be met before the plan begins to pay benefits for any individual member.
Plan Name
Network
States Available
UHC HDHP 1500
Choice Plus
Nationwide except Hawaii, Nevada and Puerto Rico
UHC PPO 7150
Choice Plus
Nationwide except Massachusetts, Hawaii, Nevada and Puerto Rico
- UHC is eliminating the POS 1500 and POS 2500 plans. Worksite employees who do not actively make an election during Open Enrollment will be automatically enrolled in the most comparable UHC plan as shown below:
Current Plan
New Plan
UHC POS 1500
UHC Primary 1500
UHC POS 2500
UHC Primary 2500
- Emergency room copays are changing for the UHC PPO 2500 plan from $200 to $350.
- UHC is replacing the HDHP 2700 plan with an HDHP 3000 plan. If worksite employees are currently enrolled in this plan, they must actively make an election during Open Enrollment or they will be automatically enrolled in the HDHP 3000 plan.*
*Worksite employees that reside in Massachusetts will be automatically enrolled in the PPO 1500 plan to remain compliant with Massachusetts Minimum Creditable Coverage requirements.
- The national dental plans offered by MetLife are replacing the state-specific dental plans in Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Texas. This change will impact out-of-network coinsurance and copays. Worksite employees who do not actively make an election during Open Enrollment will be automatically enrolled in the most comparable MetLife dental plan.
- The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2020 benefits plan year will increase by $50 to $2,750. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2020 benefits plan year remains unchanged at $5,000.
- The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2020 calendar year is $3,550. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2020 calendar year is $7,100.
- Effective July 1, 2020, worksite employees who work in Washington State, as well as clients with worksite employees working in Washington State, who elect short-term disability, will have reduced rates due to Washington State Paid Family Leave.
- Should a worksite employee become disabled, they will need to file for short-term disability benefits with both the state of Washington and The Hartford.
- The benefit that worksite employees are eligible to receive from The Hartford will be offset with any state-paid family leave benefits that they receive.
- No changes to the existing voluntary benefit plans.
Voluntary Benefit Plans
Aflac
MetLife
Aflac Group Critical Illness Insurance
MetLife Legal Plans
Aflac Group Hospital Indemnity Insurance
MetLife Pet Insurance
Aflac Group Accident Insurance
MetLife Auto and Home Insurance
- The maximum commuter benefits monthly contribution limit for the 2020 calendar year will increase by $5 to $270 for both qualified parking and public transit expenses.
- No plan design changes to the Employee Assistance Program.