What's Changing

Delta Dental and MetLife will add a third cleaning in a 12-month period if medically necessary.



All dental carriers are adding a new dental plan with a $3,500 calendar year in-network maximum benefit.

MetLife Dental 0 In-Network Out-of-Network Annual Deductible $0 $0 Coinsurance (Prev/Basic/Major) 100%/90%/65% 100%/80%/50% Waiting Period None None Annual Maximum $3,500 $2,000 Orthodontia 50% 50% Orthodontia Lifetime Maximum $3,500 $2,000 Orthodontia Coverage Children and Adults Children and Adults Endo/Perio/Dental Surgery 90% 80%

VSP will cover standard progressive lenses at a $0 copay. Progressive lenses are no-line bifocal or trifocal eyeglass lenses.

The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2021 benefits plan year will increase by $50 to $2,750. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2021 benefits plan year remains unchanged at $5,000.

will increase by $50 to $2,750. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2021 remains unchanged at $5,000. The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2021 calendar year has increased $50 to $3,600. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2021 calendar year has increased $100 to $7,200.

No plan design changes.

Effective October 1, 2020, worksite employees who work in Washington State, as well as clients with worksite employees working in Washington State, who elect short-term disability, will have reduced rates due to Washington State Paid Family Leave. Should a worksite employee become disabled, they will need to file for short-term disability benefits with both the state of Washington and The Hartford. The benefit that worksite employees are eligible to receive from The Hartford will be offset with any state-paid family leave benefits that they receive.



No plan design changes.

The Aflac Group Accident Insurance plan has been enhanced to include a $50 per calendar year benefit when a wellness test is performed as a result of preventive care. This includes preventive screenings, immunizations and COVID-19 testing. Click here for details.

