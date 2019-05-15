Highlights for the 2021 Benefits Plan Year
To view What's Changing for the 2021 benefits plan year, click on the medical carrier logo(s) below.
- Delta Dental and MetLife will add a third cleaning in a 12-month period if medically necessary.
- All dental carriers are adding a new dental plan with a $3,500 calendar year in-network maximum benefit.
|
Dental Plan Name:
Aetna Dental 0
Delta Dental 0
Guardian Dental 0
MetLife Dental 0
|
In-Network
|
Out-of-Network
|
Annual Deductible
|
$0
|
$0
|
Coinsurance (Prev/Basic/Major)
|
100%/90%/65%
|
100%/80%/50%
|
Waiting Period
|
None
|
None
|
Annual Maximum
|
$3,500
|
$2,000
|
Orthodontia
|
50%
|
50%
|
Orthodontia Lifetime Maximum
|
$3,500
|
$2,000
|
Orthodontia Coverage
|
Children and Adults
|
Children and Adults
|
Endo/Perio/Dental Surgery
|
90%
|
80%
- VSP will cover standard progressive lenses at a $0 copay. Progressive lenses are no-line bifocal or trifocal eyeglass lenses.
- The maximum health care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2021 benefits plan year will increase by $50 to $2,750. The maximum dependent day care FSA annual contribution limit for the 2021 benefits plan year remains unchanged at $5,000.
- The maximum HSA single contribution limit for the 2021 calendar year has increased $50 to $3,600. The maximum HSA family contribution limit for the 2021 calendar year has increased $100 to $7,200.
- No plan design changes.
- Effective October 1, 2020, worksite employees who work in Washington State, as well as clients with worksite employees working in Washington State, who elect short-term disability, will have reduced rates due to Washington State Paid Family Leave.
- Should a worksite employee become disabled, they will need to file for short-term disability benefits with both the state of Washington and The Hartford.
- The benefit that worksite employees are eligible to receive from The Hartford will be offset with any state-paid family leave benefits that they receive.
- The Aflac Group Accident Insurance plan has been enhanced to include a $50 per calendar year benefit when a wellness test is performed as a result of preventive care. This includes preventive screenings, immunizations and COVID-19 testing. Click here for details.
|
Voluntary Benefit Plans
|
Aflac
|
MetLife
|
Aflac Group Critical Illness Insurance
|
MetLife Legal Plan
|
Aflac Group Hospital Indemnity Insurance
|
MetLife Pet Insurance
|
Aflac Group Accident Insurance
|
MetLife Auto and Home Insurance
- Commuter benefits will be administered through HealthEquity as a result of their acquisition of WageWorks.
- The HealthEquity name and logo will appear on the platform and communications.
- There will be no plan changes or disruption in coverage.
- New debit cards will not be issued until the worksite employee’s current debit card expires, or a replacement card is requested.
- The maximum commuter benefits monthly contribution limit for the 2020 calendar year is $270 for both qualified parking and public transit expenses.
- No plan design changes to the Employee Assistance Program.