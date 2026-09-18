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The latest from our experts.
Benefits
SEP 18, 2026
2026 Guide to Affordable Small Business 401(k) Plans
Melissa Pavsner
Melissa Pavsner is a senior retirement benefits analyst at TriNet.
Explore the costs and requirements of offering a small business 401(k).
HR Essentials
SEP 10, 2026
HR Metrics: 19 Key Metrics to Track and How to Use Them
Jackie Breslin
Executive Director, Client HR Consulting Services, TriNet
Learn which HR metrics matter and how to track them.
Benefits
SEP 04, 2026
Small Business Employee Benefits: Costs, Types & Examples
Suzanne Berlin
Senior Consultant Benefits, TriNet
Understand benefit requirements, costs, and options for small businesses.