You don't need software, consultants, or a budget. This template provides a framework to help organize your thoughts and begin working through key considerations.

Step 1: Align your HR goals with your business goals

Start with the business, not HR.

Where is your company heading in the next 12 to 24 months? Are you expanding into a new market? Launching a product? Doubling revenue? Tightening operations?

Once you know the business goals, work backward to the people implications. If you're scaling fast, you'll need a hiring engine and onboarding process that can keep up. If you're entering a competitive market, retention and engagement matter more than adding headcount. If you're tightening margins, you may need to rethink how you structure roles or deploy talent.

A simple exercise: take each major business goal and ask, "What does this require from our team?" The answers become your HR priorities.

You can also run a quick SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) focused on your people. It's a fast way to spot gaps before they become problems.

Step 2: Assess your current team and skills gaps

You can't build a strategy without knowing what you're building from.

Take stock of the people and skills you have right now. Who's on the team? What are they great at? Where are they stretched too thin? What capabilities will you need in six months that you don't have today?

This isn't about performance reviews. It's about capacity and capability. You're looking for the gap between what your goals require and what your current team can realistically deliver.

If the gap is large, you have a few options: hire, train, reorganize, or bring in external support. Most small businesses end up doing some combination of all four. The important part is naming the gap before you try to fill it.

Step 3: Plan how you'll attract and hire talent

Hiring is one of the highest-leverage activities in a small business. A great hire accelerates everything. A mis-hire costs you time, money, and momentum.

Your strategy should include a repeatable approach to hiring, even if you're only adding a few roles per year. That means:

Role clarity. Write down what the role actually needs to accomplish, not just a list of tasks.

Write down what the role actually needs to accomplish, not just a list of tasks. Sourcing plan. Where will you find candidates? Referrals, job boards, LinkedIn, networks?

Where will you find candidates? Referrals, job boards, LinkedIn, networks? Evaluation process. How will you assess fit, skill, and potential? Who's involved in the decision?

You don't need an applicant tracking system or a recruiting team. You just need a process that's consistent enough to improve over time.

Managing your team well starts with hiring the right people in the first place.

Step 4: Set core HR policies and stay on top of compliance

Policies aren't exciting, but they're foundational. They can help protect your business, set expectations, and give you a framework for making consistent decisions.

At a minimum, a small business needs:

An employee handbook that covers your workplace policies, time off, and expectations

that covers your workplace policies, time off, and expectations Clear practices regarding determining workers status (employee versus contractor, exempt versus non-exempt)

regarding determining workers status (employee versus contractor, exempt versus non-exempt) Pay practices that comply with federal, state, and local wage laws

that comply with federal, state, and local wage laws A process for staying current as regulations change

Compliance is not a one-time event. Laws change. Your team grows. What worked at five employees may not work at 25.

If HR compliance feels overwhelming, you're not alone. Many small businesses work with a PEO or HR platform to help monitor changes and keep policies up to date. You don't have to do it alone, and you probably shouldn't.

Step 5: Build onboarding, engagement, and retention

Hiring great people is only half the equation. Keeping them is the other half.

Your strategy should include how you'll turn new hires into productive contributors and how you'll keep the people you already have engaged and growing.

For onboarding, think beyond paperwork. What does someone need to know, feel, and accomplish in their first week? First month? First 90 days?

For retention, focus on the basics that matter most to small teams: clarity about expectations, regular feedback, connection to the organizations’ strategy, recognition for good work, and a sense that there's a path forward. You don't need elaborate career ladders or promotion cycles. You need people to feel seen, supported, and connected to the work.

Employee engagement and employee retention are not HR programs. They're the outcome of a hundred small, consistent decisions about how you treat people.

Step 6: Choose the HR technology and support to run it

A strategy is only useful if you can execute it. And execution requires systems and expertise.

For a small business, that might mean:

Payroll and benefits administration that's simple and efficient

that's simple and efficient HR software that centralizes employee records, time tracking, and compliance documents

that centralizes employee records, time tracking, and compliance documents Access to benefits that help you compete for talent without building a benefits program from scratch

that help you compete for talent without building a benefits program from scratch Expert best practice guidance when you're not sure how to handle a specific situation

Many small businesses reach a point where the DIY approach stops scaling. You're spending too much time on HR administration and not enough on strategy. That's when outsourcing starts to make sense.

A PEO can give a small team access to big-company benefits, compliance support, and HR expertise without hiring a full department. It's a way to resource your strategy so you can actually run it.

Step 7: Measure and adjust

An HR strategy is not a document you write once and file away. It's a working plan that evolves as your business does.

Pick a handful of metrics worth tracking:

Turnover rate. Are you keeping the people you want to keep?

Are you keeping the people you want to keep? Time to hire. How long does it take to fill an open role?

How long does it take to fill an open role? Engagement. Do people feel connected to the work and the team?

You don't need dashboards or complex reporting. You just need a rhythm for checking in, quarterly or twice a year, and ask whether your HR priorities still match your business goals.

If they don't, adjust. That's the point of a strategy. It gives you something to measure against and the flexibility to change course when you need to.

HR strategy examples for a small business

Here's what a strategy might look like in practice for a few different types of small businesses.

Example 1: A 20-person marketing agency preparing to scale

Their business goal is to grow from 20 to 35 employees over the next 18 months to support new client contracts. Their HR strategy focuses on:

Building a structured hiring process so they can onboard new team members quickly without sacrificing quality

Defining career paths for junior staff to reduce turnover and create internal promotion opportunities

Implementing a performance feedback cycle so managers can support a larger team effectively

They work with a PEO to handle benefits administration and compliance support as they cross state lines with remote hires.

Example 2: A 50-person manufacturing company focused on retention

Their business goal is to stabilize operations and reduce turnover, which has been running at 30% annually. Their HR strategy prioritizes:

Revising their onboarding process to include mentorship and skills training in the first 90 days

Introducing quarterly engagement check-ins to surface issues early

Reviewing compensation and benefits to make sure they're competitive in their local market

They use an HR platform to track engagement data and identify trends before they become departures.

Example 3: A 10-person SaaS startup moving from contractor-heavy to employee-first

Their business goal is to transition from a mostly-contractor team to a core group of full-time employees as they close a funding round. Their HR strategy includes:

Establishing worker status guidelines and an employee handbook

Offering access to benefits for the first time to attract full-time talent

Setting up payroll, tax, and compliance systems that can scale

These aren't elaborate, multi-year plans. They're focused strategies that connect people decisions to a specific business outcome.

HR strategy framework and template

The seven-step framework above is reusable. Whether you're building your first strategy or refining an existing one, the structure stays the same:

Business goals → What are we trying to accomplish? People implications → What does that require from our team? Current state → What do we have today? Gaps → What's missing? Priorities → Where should we focus? Actions → What will we do? Metrics → How will we know it's working?

A simple template might include:

A one-page summary of your business goals and corresponding HR priorities

A skills-gap assessment or headcount plan

A list of policies, systems, or programs you need to add or improve

Three to five metrics you'll track over the next 12 months

You don't need a big HR team to think strategically about your people. You just need a plan, the confidence to start, and the right support when you're ready to scale. The strategy is yours. The next step is, too.