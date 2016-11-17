Jacqueline Breslin
Jacqueline Breslin is a director of human capital services for TriNet.
HR Essentials
5 Things HR Pros Wish Managers Knew
As a business owner or manager, you wear many hats. While we don’t recommend going it alone in trying to navigate complicated HR regulations, providing benefits or managing the complexities of payroll or insurance, we do think it’s worthwhile to understand some basic HR principles. Knowing these tips can help you retain your employees, give them the opportunity to flourish and, inevitably, lead to your own business success.
November 17, 2025 ・5 mins read
Wellness
An HR Practitioner's Guide to Happiness at Work
Here are a few tips for finding workplace happiness, wherever you are in your career.
May 18, 2017 ・3 mins read
HR News
3 Action Items for Wage and Hour Compliance
With the new overtime rule under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) going into effect on December 1, 2016, employers should be making their final decisions and preparing to comply with the new requirements.
November 17, 2016 ・5 mins read
Wellness
Don’t Get Sued Because of Your Holiday Party: 6 Tips for Minimizing Risk and Keeping Employees Safe at Your Seasonal Soiree
While holiday parties are a fantastic way for colleagues to come together, unwind and enjoy each other’s company, they can also be fraught with risk for employers who aren’t careful. Every year we work with clients who, for one reason or another, find themselves in hot water after a holiday party. More often than not, these situations could have been prevented with some additional foresight.
・5 mins read
