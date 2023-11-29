Terms and Conditions

These Terms and Conditions governs a company who participates in the discount promotion offered by TriNet (“TriNet”) for the annual subscription purchase of a TriNet HR Platform base plan (“Customer”).

Eligibility:

Must sign the Master Subscription Agreement and End User Terms of Use.

Must purchase an annual subscription of the TriNet HR Platform base plan, and the subscription must be paid upfront.

Other Conditions:

The value of the discount is the discounted price off the current prevailing price at the time of the promotion. Discount percentage shall vary based on the tier of base plan that is purchased.

No other discounts, offers, or incentives can be applied in conjunction or combined with this promotion.

This is a limited time offer and is subject to availability.

The promotion is not transferable.

The collection and processing of personal information are governed by TriNet Privacy Policy .

New York is the governing law and exclusive jurisdiction.

TriNet shall in its sole discretion determine if company is eligible.