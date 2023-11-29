Advanced payroll features
Get three-click pay runs, support 1099 contractor payments, automatic-tax filing, earned wage access and more.
Employee time and scheduling
Employees can clock in and out, as well as track time and PTO.
Established carrier connections
Offer more benefits without the administrative complexity
Recruiting to retention
Automate every step of the employment cycle, from recruiting, to onboarding, to retention.
Performance management tools
Create custom performance reviews or steal our out-of-box templates to modernize your review cycles.
Stress-free compliance
Stay on top of regulatory requirements across HR, benefits and payroll.