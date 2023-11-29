ResourcesToolsHR PackageHR Package | HR Platform

The HR Platform product is great for companies that have an in-house HR administrator who needs an HR technology platform to work efficiently. HR Platform includes payroll processing, workforce management, employee document records, performance management and more in one cloud-based, secure platform. Read on to see if you agree with the data.

HR Platform Includes:

Advanced payroll features

Get three-click pay runs, support 1099 contractor payments, automatic-tax filing, earned wage access and more.
Employee time and scheduling

Employees can clock in and out, as well as track time and PTO. 
Established carrier connections

Offer more benefits without the administrative complexity
Recruiting to retention

Automate every step of the employment cycle, from recruiting, to onboarding, to retention.
Performance management tools

Create custom performance reviews or steal our out-of-box templates to modernize your review cycles. 
Stress-free compliance

Stay on top of regulatory requirements across HR, benefits and payroll.
Third-party analysts found that customers who switched to HR Platform Payroll had 50% time savings in payroll processing

* Nucleus Research
50
Third-party analysts found that customers have improved data accuracy - reducing errors by 50%

* Nucleus Research
94
Of workers want their managers to provide them with feedback and opportunity for enhancing their performance level and 61% of employees still believe the procedure is too traditional. Modernize your review process with our performance management tools.

* Enterprise Apps Today
10
Percentage of small to midsize businesses facing an employment charge of discrimination *

* Hiscox, 2017 Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits (Nov 2017).

How do I purchase?

Follow our step-by-step checkout process where we’ll take you through each option to configure your HR package. Once you’ve completed your selections, you can pay by setting up electronic bank transfer via ACH or by using a major credit or debit card.

What is the implementation timeline?

Implementation timelines vary based on company size, products purchased and implementation option selected. The estimated timeline for Basic Implementation is 30-45 days and 30-90 days for Advanced Implementation.

Are there outsourced HR service options to help my HR team?

Of course! We have several options that range from full outsourcing with PEO to specific outsourced functions with ASO. If you need additional guidance on which to choose, request a meeting here and a sales consultant will reach out to schedule a time that works for you.

Can I bring my own benefits broker?

Sure thing! While we waive the Benefits Administration cost for working with one of our Preferred Broker Partners, you can always pay the $5 PEPM price to keep your current broker.
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification