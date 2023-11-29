ResourcesToolsHR PackageHR Package | HR Plus

We’ve crunched the numbers. The data suggests TriNet’s HR Plus is right for you.

TriNet’s HR Plus solution is a cost-effective, hands-off approach to HR and payroll duties. Tap into our team of dedicated HR professionals to offload administrative tasks, reduce risk of non-compliance with labor regulations, gain organizational efficiencies, and scale HR as your business grows. Read on to see if you agree with the data.

HR Plus Includes:

Taxes

Calculate federal & state payroll taxes
Worker’s comp

Management of workers comp payroll reporting 
Legal representation

Representation of organization in unemployment claims
Workforce & document management

Manage employee onboarding and off boarding
Compliance management

Maintains good standing with all federal, state and local laws
Learn More About HR Plus

Imagine Your Business with HR Plus

$94,000
Per year savings
The average annual salary for an HR manager is $130,000. For a 50 employee company, this cost would be $36,000 with outsourced services. *

*U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, May 2022 (source)
5 hours
Get 5 hours per pay period back in your day when you outsource payroll processing. *

*Average time it takes to run payroll, Bloomberg Tax, Jan 2020 (source)
80
Of companies outsource at least one HR function, and 77% of HR leaders say HR outsourcing makes payroll more accurate and efficient. *

* HZipDo, 2023 (source)

Need a business case to outsource your HR?

You will get a business case report personalized for you!
FAQ
Q

What exactly is HR Plus?

With TriNet’s HR Plus solution, you get a full HR technology platform plus access to HR administrative personnel who help run your day-to-day HR operations. With HR Plus, our customers get administrative support on payroll, benefits, compliance, and more.

What is the difference between TriNet HR Plus and TriNet PEO?

The big difference between these two options is who becomes the employer of record for the company. With HR Plus, TriNet customers remain the employer of record, owning their payroll tax accounts, benefits packages, and flexibility to make decisions as needed for the ebbs and flows of their business. With a PEO, TriNet becomes the employer or record, as the customer enters into a co-employment relationship. This can provide benefits to customers as they could explore large company access to benefits, and are no longer the fiduciary.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
