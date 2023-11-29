We’ve crunched the numbers. The data suggests TriNet’s HR Plus is right for you.
TriNet’s HR Plus solution is a cost-effective, hands-off approach to HR and payroll duties. Tap into our team of dedicated HR professionals to offload administrative tasks, reduce risk of non-compliance with labor regulations, gain organizational efficiencies, and scale HR as your business grows. Read on to see if you agree with the data.
HR Plus Includes:
Taxes
Calculate federal & state payroll taxes
Worker’s comp
Management of workers comp payroll reporting
Legal representation
Representation of organization in unemployment claims
Workforce & document management
Manage employee onboarding and off boarding
Compliance management
Maintains good standing with all federal, state and local laws
With TriNet’s HR Plus solution, you get a full HR technology platform plus access to HR administrative personnel who help run your day-to-day HR operations. With HR Plus, our customers get administrative support on payroll, benefits, compliance, and more.
What is the difference between TriNet HR Plus and TriNet PEO?
The big difference between these two options is who becomes the employer of record for the company. With HR Plus, TriNet customers remain the employer of record, owning their payroll tax accounts, benefits packages, and flexibility to make decisions as needed for the ebbs and flows of their business. With a PEO, TriNet becomes the employer or record, as the customer enters into a co-employment relationship. This can provide benefits to customers as they could explore large company access to benefits, and are no longer the fiduciary.
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.