The big difference between these two options is who becomes the employer of record for the company. With HR Plus, TriNet customers remain the employer of record, owning their payroll tax accounts, benefits packages, and flexibility to make decisions as needed for the ebbs and flows of their business. With a PEO, TriNet becomes the employer or record, as the customer enters into a co-employment relationship. This can provide benefits to customers as they could explore large company access to benefits, and are no longer the fiduciary.