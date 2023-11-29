Get payroll processing under control and get back to business.
Payroll administration is a critical and sensitive function. But at the end of the day, it’s about paying people correctly and on time. TriNet’s streamlined and accurate small business payroll processing service enables you to serve your employees well while complying with payroll-related rules and regulations.
Our payroll processing and administration services include:
To support small business payroll services, TriNet’s Time & Attendance tool helps you visualize your time tracking data, so you can find patterns and trends to make more informed business decisions. With an accurate but flexible system, you can support work arrangements for part-time, temporary and seasonal workers. Managers have access to: