Small Business Payroll
Get payroll processing under control and get back to business.
Simple and accurate payroll processing for small businesses
Payroll administration is a critical and sensitive function. But at the end of the day, it’s about paying people correctly and on time. TriNet’s streamlined and accurate small business payroll processing service enables you to serve your employees well while complying with payroll-related rules and regulations.
Our payroll processing and administration services include:
- Direct deposit and debiting
- Paperless options such as electronic pay stubs and electronic Form W-2 delivery
- Payroll and payroll tax processing
- Paid time off (PTO) and paid leave payments
Payroll reporting and analytics
To support small business payroll services, TriNet’s Time & Attendance tool helps you visualize your time tracking data, so you can find patterns and trends to make more informed business decisions. With an accurate but flexible system, you can support work arrangements for part-time, temporary and seasonal workers. Managers have access to: