Simple and accurate payroll processing for small businesses

Payroll administration is a critical and sensitive function. But at the end of the day, it’s about paying people correctly and on time. TriNet’s streamlined and accurate small business payroll processing service enables you to serve your employees well while complying with payroll-related rules and regulations.

Our payroll processing and administration services include:

  • Direct deposit and debiting
  • Paperless options such as electronic pay stubs and electronic Form W-2 delivery
  • Payroll and payroll tax processing
  • Paid time off (PTO) and paid leave payments

Payroll reporting and analytics

With TriNet, you gain valuable insight into your payroll and billing reports are available online for each pay period to help you make more informed business decisions. Features include:
Standard and flex reports
Custom reports and visualizations
Integration with QuickBooks™ Online, Xero™, Intacct® and Netsuite®
Time & Attendance

To support small business payroll services, TriNet’s Time & Attendance tool helps you visualize your time tracking data, so you can find patterns and trends to make more informed business decisions. With an accurate but flexible system, you can support work arrangements for part-time, temporary and seasonal workers. Managers have access to:

Advanced metrics and reporting capabilities
Intuitive visual schedulers to view or generate work schedules
A customizable dashboard to review time tracking data at a glance
Matt Mitcho - CEO, Gemelli Biotech
"As the CEO, I still do payroll—it’s very easy with TriNet. It sounds like a huge, burdensome task, but it’s really about 15 minutes every two weeks for me to make sure that our payroll is tight and commissions and expenses are paid."
FAQs

A federal employer identification number, also known as a federal tax identification number, (FEIN) is used to identify a business entity with the federal government. This number is generated by the Internal Revenue Service.
If your employee requests a paper IRS Form W-2, it will be postmarked by the IRS deadline of January 31 each year to ensure compliance with federal law.

If your employee elects to receive their Form W-2 electronically, they will be able to access it online on or before January 31 each year in compliance with federal law. We will notify your employees by email when their electronic Form W-2 is available for access.
The Form I-9 is used to verify the identity and employment authorization of individuals hired for employment in the U.S. All U.S. employers must properly and timely complete the Form I-9 for each individual they hire for employment in the U.S. before or shortly after they start their first day of employment. This includes citizens and noncitizens. Both employees and employers (or authorized representatives of the employer) must complete the form.

