Earned Wage Access Powered by Clair

Give employees access to the financial wellness services they want and need. Integrated with TriNet HR Platform Payroll, Clair is a digital banking app that makes it easy to prioritize employee financial wellness.
On-Demand Pay is only the beginning. Explore more free financial wellness services available through Clair, a financial technology company provider.
Clair is a financial technology company, not a bank. Clair Spending is a demand deposit account established by, and the Clair Debit Card is issued by, Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC. Mastercard® and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Clair Savings Account is established by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC.
Advances provided by Pathward, N.A.
1The Clair Savings Account is established by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC. Interest is calculated on the Daily Balance of the Savings Account and is paid monthly. The interest rate paid on the entire balance will be 1.98% with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 2%. The interest rate and APY may change. The APY was accurate as of 11/04/2022. No minimum balance necessary to open the Savings Account or obtain the yield. You must have or obtain a Spending Account in order to obtain and open a Savings Account, and you must be the primary account holder of your Spending Account. Savings Account funds are withdrawn through the Spending Account, and transaction fees could reduce the interest earned on the Savings Account. Funds on deposit are FDIC-insured through Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC. For purposes of FDIC coverage limit, all funds held on deposit by the account holder at Pathward, N.A., will be aggregated up to the coverage limit, currently $250,000.00.
While wage advances are free, certain other fees may apply depending on how users use their account.
Standard data charges may apply when using the Clair app.
3Your advance rate is capped at the last paycheck deposited to your Spending Account, with an overall maximum of $1500. Limits are subject to change.
4Cash back is an optional rewards program offered by Clair. It is not a Pathward, N.A., nor Mastercard product or service nor does Pathward, N.A., or Mastercard endorse this program. Cash back is only available to eligible users for a 90 day period and is limited to the first $2,500 spent using their debit card.
TriNet makes no warranty or assurance to the use of the Clair app and its services, and its compliance with any rules, regulations, or laws.