Earned Wage Access Powered by Clair

Give employees access to the financial wellness services they want and need. Integrated with TriNet HR Platform Payroll, Clair is a digital banking app that makes it easy to prioritize employee financial wellness.

The Benefits of On-Demand Pay
Boost Employee Retention and Productivity
Help reduce employees’ financial stress and improve job performance with fee-free On-Demand Pay.
Add Value Without Extra Cost or Work
The Clair banking app provides early access to earned wages through an integration with TriNet HR Platform Payroll Processing. There’s no administrative lift required on your end.
Provide Employees With a Peace of Mind
No hidden fees, a 2%1 APY Savings Account, and On-Demand Pay to help support employees’ financial well-being.
How Clair On-Demand Pay Works
See how employees can access earned wages before payday without impacting payroll processing or cash flow.
Step 1:
Employees can sign up for Clair in their TriNet HR Platform dashboard or mobile app and update their direct deposit to their new Clair Spending Account.2
Step 2:
Clair automatically calculates available earned wages based on the information from the TriNet HR Platform including Time & Attendance and Payroll Processing software.
Step 3:
Employees can advance up to 50%3 of their earnings based on the hours reported through the payroll provider.
Step 4:
Early wage access and repayments are all handled by Clair. When you process payroll, your employee’s paychecks are deposited into their new Clair Spending Account. Once it lands in their account, Clair will automatically deduct the advances taken by the employee.
More Options to Expand Financial Wellness Services

On-Demand Pay is only the beginning. Explore more free financial wellness services available through Clair, a financial technology company provider.

Frequently Asked Questions

What benefits are available through the Clair app?
Clair is a digital banking app that provides free financial services for SMB employees including:

  • FDIC-insured Spending and Savings Accounts with no hidden fees1
  • 2%2 APY High-Yield Savings Accounts
  • Free earned wage access based on hours worked
  • Free financial planning with Uprise
  • 3% cash back4 on gas & groceries with the Clair Debit Mastercard®
  • Free financial education tools and analytics
How does Clair make money?
When employees use their Clair Debit Mastercard® at merchants like grocery stores, Clair gets a portion of the fee that the merchants pay to Mastercard®. That’s why Clair is able to support free earned wage advances.
How are TriNet HR Platform and Clair connected?
Clair is integrated with the TriNet HR Platform including the Time & Attendance and Payroll Processing Software, so pay data is synced to Clair. This data is used to determine the earned wages available to the employee.
How does Clair affect my payroll process?
There is no impact to your payroll process. When employees update their direct deposit account in TriNet HR Platform to their Clair Spending Account, they can then begin to advance up to 50%3 of their gross earned wages before payday.
What if one of my employees quits and doesn’t pay Clair back?
Clair handles the repayment of all advances so employers do not have to worry about overdue advances.
Where can I find support for Clair as a current TriNet HR Platform customer?
Find answers to common questions in our Help Center articles here. You can also contact Clair directly for support:

Employers: Contact Clair at +1(212) 970-0970 or email partnersupport@getclair.com.
Employees: Call +1 (888) HI-CLAIR (442-5247) or email support@getclair.com.

Clair is a financial technology company, not a bank. Clair Spending is a demand deposit account established by, and the Clair Debit Card is issued by, Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC. Mastercard® and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Clair Savings Account is established by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC.

Advances provided by Pathward, N.A.

1The Clair Savings Account is established by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC. Interest is calculated on the Daily Balance of the Savings Account and is paid monthly. The interest rate paid on the entire balance will be 1.98% with an annual percentage yield (APY) of 2%. The interest rate and APY may change. The APY was accurate as of 11/04/2022. No minimum balance necessary to open the Savings Account or obtain the yield. You must have or obtain a Spending Account in order to obtain and open a Savings Account, and you must be the primary account holder of your Spending Account. Savings Account funds are withdrawn through the Spending Account, and transaction fees could reduce the interest earned on the Savings Account. Funds on deposit are FDIC-insured through Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC. For purposes of FDIC coverage limit, all funds held on deposit by the account holder at Pathward, N.A., will be aggregated up to the coverage limit, currently $250,000.00.


While wage advances are free, certain other fees may apply depending on how users use their account.

Standard data charges may apply when using the Clair app.

2Clair Spending is a demand deposit account established by, and the Clair Debit Card is issued by, Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC. Mastercard® and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated. Clair Savings Account is established by Pathward, N.A., Member FDIC. Advances provided by Pathward, N.A.

While wage advances are free, certain other fees may apply depending on how users use their account.

Standard data charges may apply when using the Clair app.

3Your advance rate is capped at the last paycheck deposited to your Spending Account, with an overall maximum of $1500. Limits are subject to change.

4Cash back is an optional rewards program offered by Clair. It is not a Pathward, N.A., nor Mastercard product or service nor does Pathward, N.A., or Mastercard endorse this program. Cash back is only available to eligible users for a 90 day period and is limited to the first $2,500 spent using their debit card.

TriNet makes no warranty or assurance to the use of the Clair app and its services, and its compliance with any rules, regulations, or laws.
