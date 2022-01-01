Greycroft values the same comprehensive HR solution

Hannah is confident recommending TriNet to their entrepreneurs because, as a client themselves, Greycroft values the same comprehensive HR solution. Greycroft highly values TriNet’s streamlined payroll services through the self-service platform. The simple, online solution calculates and withholds taxes so Greycroft can have peace of mind when it comes to payroll administration and compliance. “I think the platform is very easy to use and it’s very responsive,” says Hannah who acknowledges that it’s her favorite part about working with TriNet. The leading-edge technology not only includes payroll features, but allows Greycroft employees to manage HR needs in real time such as enrolling in benefits, viewing pay information, updating direct deposit information and requesting time off, to name a few.

The Greycroft team of over 45 investment and business operations professionals are located in New York City and Los Angeles—two areas with some of the most complex employment regulations. TriNet HR experts and robust technology platform allow Greycroft to spend less time navigating each state’s payroll tax requirements, workers’ compensation, benefits compliance and varying employment laws, and more time on empowering their entrepreneurs to execute on their vision.