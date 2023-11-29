Scanning the landscape for a comprehensive HR solution

“My brother bought the bank in 2015 and there was no HR. It was one person doing everything. We realized immediately that that was going to be a problem— access to health benefits for us is a big thing,” said Mayer. With the policy they selected for the company after his family moved to California, his pregnant wife was unable to use their preferred healthcare provider and hospital to deliver. “That's when we realized that California is different than New York and we need to seek out someone who's not just going to handle payroll anymore. It has to be full composite HR services, health benefits and everything,” said Mayer. “So that's when we started really looking for a full-service solution for what we wanted to accomplish.”

After comparing services provided by multiple HR solutions, “we felt that for our company, for our growth and for what we needed, the scales always pointed to TriNet,” said Mayer. The ability to offer access to attractive employee benefits also helps the mortgage bank compete for talent with the higher skill set that MBANC requires. “Having a vast selection of health benefit offerings is a selling tool for us because other companies only offer access to one or two different insurance carriers,” said Mayer. He appreciates the ability to tout an extensive employee benefits offering which also serves as a tool to reinforce employee satisfaction. “All of our employees have had a great experience. When I don't hear complaints, it means it's good!” acknowledged Mayer. Outsourcing the benefits administration is also a big advantage for Mayer. He’d rather have premium employees who are skilled at manual underwriting for mortgages, than hire a dedicated HR department to answer employees’ benefits questions and manage plan administration.