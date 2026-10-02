TriNet Leave, powered by Cocoon
Navigate leave of absence administration with less compliance risk while delivering a positive employee experience.
When employees need extended time away from work, employers are often balancing compassion for their people with the complexities of compliance.
Relying on manual processes or disconnected systems limits visibility, which can result in errors and missed deadlines while also making it more confusing for employees to understand their options.
How TriNet Brings Clarity to Leave Management
TriNet Leave replaces fragmented email chains and manual tracking with a centralized, compliance-focused solution and expert support that provides employers and employees with greater transparency and greater confidence throughout the leave journey.
- Dedicated support from TriNet LOA specialists
- Built-in compliance rules engine
- Interactive employee leave planner
- Real-time status tracking and task management
- Proxy management capabilities
Transparency to Drive Efficiency
Manual workflows can create unnecessary complexity and increase the risk of missed tasks, making it harder for HR teams to focus on the people behind each leave request. TriNet Leave provides real-time visibility and tracking of leave status, saving time on manual follow up. High-priority tasks are surfaced automatically to streamline administration while the ability to act as proxy on behalf of employee when needed helps you provider greater support when employees need it most.
A Simplified Employee Leave Experience When It Matters Most
Deliver clarity instead of confusion during what is already a stressful moment. TriNet Leave empowers employees with self-service tools that help them understand their leave options and manage leave requests from start to finish. The interactive employee leave planner provides clear guidance and real-time visibility into their leave status as well as next steps to keep their leave moving forward.
Compliance-Focused Leave Management
Navigate LOA compliance with greater efficiency. Through automation, built-in compliance rules and dedicated expertise, TriNet Leave helps reduce administrative burden and mitigate risk. Automated eligibility checks help identify applicable federal and state leave while our LOA experts review and adjudicate statutory leave requests to help ensure compliance with FMLA and most applicable state leave requirements.
Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.
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