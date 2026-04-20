InsightsAmanda Salort

Amanda Salort

Channel Marketing Manager, TriNet

1 Article

Customers Don’t Always Ask For What They Need. And That’s Where Brokers Come In.
Benefits
Customers Don’t Always Ask For What They Need. And That’s Where Brokers Come In.
SMB owners often default to basic benefits—but the workforce has changed. See how brokers help clients close the gap between familiar and competitive offerings.
April 20, 2026 ・3 mins read
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