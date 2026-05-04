Becky Andersen
Lead Organizational Development Consultant, TriNet
Becky Andersen, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Lead Organizational Development Consultant, Talent and Organizational Development Consulting
Becky joined TriNet in 2013 and has proven herself as a key thought partner, trusted advisor, and subject matter authority who assesses organizational gaps and provides scalable strategies and recommendations while ensuring alignment with clients’ strategic objectives.
1 Article
Payroll
Compensation Strategy Is Strategy, Whether You Treat It That Way or Not
Discover why compensation is a strategic business lever — not an afterthought — and how defining a clear pay philosophy can drive alignment, reduce turnover, and reinforce your company culture.
May 4, 2026 ・4 mins read
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