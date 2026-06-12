Marissa Stilson
Growth Marketing Manager, TriNet
Marissa Stilson markets the HR, payroll tax, and benefits solutions she's actually worked behind. Across nine years at TriNet she's moved from the payroll tax department to benefits communications to growth marketing, giving her an inside-out view of the products she now takes to market. She builds multi-channel campaigns tied to real pipeline, holds a bachelor's degree, and is Forrester-certified in ABM.
1 Article
HR Essentials
Southeast Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
New Southeast workplace data reveals hiring, engagement, and retention gaps. See what employers get wrong, and how to close it.
June 12, 2026 ・3 mins read