InsightsWhitney Mertz
Whitney Mertz

Whitney Mertz

Lead Organizational Development Consultant, TriNet
Whitney Mertz is a Lead Organizational Development Consultant at TriNet.  With over 30 years of experience in human resources, Whitney is established as a seasoned expert in the field. For over a decade, Whitney has been an integral part of supporting our clients at TriNet, where she has worked extensively with small and medium-sized organizations in tackling critical issues and opportunities such as aligning people, culture, and strategic priorities to optimize business performance.

1 Article

Navigating Compensation Change Together
Payroll
Navigating Compensation Change Together
Discover how small and medium-sized businesses can navigate evolving compensation trends — from pay transparency and total rewards to technology and performance alignment — to build trust and retain top talent.
May 4, 2026 ・4 mins read
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