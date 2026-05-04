Whitney Mertz
Lead Organizational Development Consultant, TriNet
Whitney Mertz is a Lead Organizational Development Consultant at TriNet. With over 30 years of experience in human resources, Whitney is established as a seasoned expert in the field. For over a decade, Whitney has been an integral part of supporting our clients at TriNet, where she has worked extensively with small and medium-sized organizations in tackling critical issues and opportunities such as aligning people, culture, and strategic priorities to optimize business performance.