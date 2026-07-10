The Global Talent Squeeze
AI is accelerating demand for specialized skills just as it's making it easier to find that talent across borders
Tightening H-1B regulations have removed the primary route companies relied on to access global talent, pushing businesses toward hiring directly in markets like India and the Philippines. But without HR or legal infrastructure, they're using workarounds that carry serious risk — misclassified contractors, fragmented payroll, and compliance managed reactively rather than by design.
In this report, we explore data from 500 senior business leaders, insights from Multiplier, and additional data and analysis from TriNet, a leading HR solution for US small and medium-sized businesses. We examine where the pressure is coming from, where existing systems are failing, and how companies are adapting by using a single solution for domestic and global hiring.
of small businesses have failed or expect to fail to onboard a global hire due a compliance issues.
of small businesses currently hiring domestically plan to go global, and over half are specifically chasing AI skills internationally. The bottleneck is no longer finding the right person — it's employing them compliantly
Key Insights
Global hiring is on the rise
23% of small businesses currently have global teams, but 77% would consider hiring globally in the future. 87% agree that tightening immigration laws have turned global hiring from a strategic advantage to an operational necessity.
AI is accelerating the hiring cycle
60% of US small businesses say AI is driving demand for skills they simply don’t have and AI tools make it easier for them to find them wherever they are.
H-1B is no longer a reliable route to talent
76% of US small businesses say H-1B restrictions are now directly affecting their workforce planning, forcing a pivot to remote-first hiring most aren’t ready for.
Compliance complexity is holding companies back
82% of small businesses have failed or expect to fail to onboard a global hire due to compliance issues – and fragmented solutions are only increasing risk.
Global-first infrastructure is closing the gap
Small businesses are getting ahead by using infrastructure that handles domestic and global hiring in one place.
AI is Transforming Small Business Hiring
60% of US small businesses say AI is driving demand for skills they simply don’t have, according to TriNet¹. And the most indemand skills all have one thing in common — they can’t be trained for quickly. Domestic demand is outpacing what the US education system can produce.
Hard to source AI roles
TriNet Global is helping companies keep up
Managing domestic and international hiring on separate systems means separate data flows, reduced visibility, and compliance gaps that nobody fully owns.
TriNet Global helps bring key elements into a more unified experience for U.S. clients expanding internationally, including a single hiring flow, a consolidated workforce view, and access to compliance support.