Key Insights

Global hiring is on the rise

23% of small businesses currently have global teams, but 77% would consider hiring globally in the future. 87% agree that tightening immigration laws have turned global hiring from a strategic advantage to an operational necessity.

AI is accelerating the hiring cycle

60% of US small businesses say AI is driving demand for skills they simply don’t have and AI tools make it easier for them to find them wherever they are.

H-1B is no longer a reliable route to talent

76% of US small businesses say H-1B restrictions are now directly affecting their workforce planning, forcing a pivot to remote-first hiring most aren’t ready for.

Compliance complexity is holding companies back

82% of small businesses have failed or expect to fail to onboard a global hire due to compliance issues – and fragmented solutions are only increasing risk.

Global-first infrastructure is closing the gap

Small businesses are getting ahead by using infrastructure that handles domestic and global hiring in one place.

AI is Transforming Small Business Hiring

60% of US small businesses say AI is driving demand for skills they simply don’t have, according to TriNet¹. And the most indemand skills all have one thing in common — they can’t be trained for quickly. Domestic demand is outpacing what the US education system can produce.