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EGUIDE

The Global Talent Squeeze

What AI and immigration pressure means for US small businesses
A practical guide for business owners, HR, and operations leaders focused on managing employee access, devices, security, and the risks inherent in IT management across the employee life cycle.
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AI is accelerating demand for specialized skills just as it's making it easier to find that talent across borders

Tightening H-1B regulations have removed the primary route companies relied on to access global talent, pushing businesses toward hiring directly in markets like India and the Philippines. But without HR or legal infrastructure, they're using workarounds that carry serious risk — misclassified contractors, fragmented payroll, and compliance managed reactively rather than by design.

In this report, we explore data from 500 senior business leaders, insights from Multiplier, and additional data and analysis from TriNet, a leading HR solution for US small and medium-sized businesses. We examine where the pressure is coming from, where existing systems are failing, and how companies are adapting by using a single solution for domestic and global hiring.

82

of small businesses have failed or expect to fail to onboard a global hire due a compliance issues.

*Data cited in this report is drawn from a Vanson Bourne survey of 500 senior business decisionmakers, commissioned by Multiplier, unless otherwise stated.
77

of small businesses currently hiring domestically plan to go global, and over half are specifically chasing AI skills internationally. The bottleneck is no longer finding the right person — it's employing them compliantly

*Data cited in this report is drawn from a Vanson Bourne survey of 500 senior business decisionmakers, commissioned by Multiplier, unless otherwise stated.

Key Insights

Global hiring is on the rise

23% of small businesses currently have global teams, but 77% would consider hiring globally in the future. 87% agree that tightening immigration laws have turned global hiring from a strategic advantage to an operational necessity.

AI is accelerating the hiring cycle

60% of US small businesses say AI is driving demand for skills they simply don’t have and AI tools make it easier for them to find them wherever they are.

H-1B is no longer a reliable route to talent

76% of US small businesses say H-1B restrictions are now directly affecting their workforce planning, forcing a pivot to remote-first hiring most aren’t ready for.

Compliance complexity is holding companies back

82% of small businesses have failed or expect to fail to onboard a global hire due to compliance issues – and fragmented solutions are only increasing risk.

Global-first infrastructure is closing the gap

Small businesses are getting ahead by using infrastructure that handles domestic and global hiring in one place.

AI is Transforming Small Business Hiring

60% of US small businesses say AI is driving demand for skills they simply don’t have, according to TriNet¹. And the most indemand skills all have one thing in common — they can’t be trained for quickly. Domestic demand is outpacing what the US education system can produce.

Hard to source AI roles

Small businesses aren’t just experimenting with AI, they’re reorganizing around it. It's rapidly changing both who and how they hire.
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AI Engineers
Who has access to systems, data, and devices
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Machine Learning Specialists
How employee records, policies, and access are documented
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AI-fluent Domain Experts
How quickly people become productive or are safely disengaged
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TriNet Global is helping companies keep up

Managing domestic and international hiring on separate systems means separate data flows, reduced visibility, and compliance gaps that nobody fully owns.

TriNet Global helps bring key elements into a more unified experience for U.S. clients expanding internationally, including a single hiring flow, a consolidated workforce view, and access to compliance support.

TriNet may use the information you provided above to contact you about our products and services, in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You may update your communication preferences here.

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