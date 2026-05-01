From First Day to Last Login: A Small Business Guide to Secure Onboarding & Offboarding
From onboarding to offboarding, every employee moment carries security, compliance, and operational risk. This guide shows how small businesses can manage access, devices, and IT consistently across the employee lifecycle. Learn how to build consistent, scalable processes that protect your company at every stage of employment.
Get your copy of From First Day to Last Login: A Small Business Guide to Secure Onboarding & Offboarding
You'll get:
- A clear view of where security, compliance, and operational risk show up across the employee lifecycle
- Practical guidance on onboarding from Day 0 through Day 90—and why access must evolve with roles
- A breakdown of why offboarding is the highest‑risk moment and what “complete” IT offboarding looks like
- Insight into the Join–Move–Leave lifecycle and how a connected approach reduces gaps and manual work
- Real‑world efficiency gains from automating onboarding and offboarding workflows
- An overview of how HR‑led, product‑driven workflows help teams self‑serve, move faster, and scale securely
Download From First Day to Last Login and start reducing employee lifecycle risk— without adding operational overhead.