Topic:
SMB Matters

Pay Equity Matters: Continuing the Conversation on Wage Disparities for SMBs

Episode 48
 | 
Published: November 3, 2026
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Melissa Shimizu, Senior Counsel, Benefits Compliance and Compensation addresses the gender wage gap at SMBs.

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