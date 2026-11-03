Pay Equity Matters: Continuing the Conversation on Wage Disparities for SMBs

The TriNet platform is a very robust system, takes care of all the reporting and analytics for us, makes the onboarding very easy for our seasonal growth. And then the offboarding at the end of the season."
Eileen Spitalny
CEO, Fairytale Brownies
The technology that powers TriNet is a really great feature and it makes simple things really quick and easy, and I know everyone here appreciates it."
Tim Miklaucic
Founder & CEO, Cordoba Music Group
Explore TriNet enhancements across AI, HR technology and workforce solutions.
AI in HR: How AI innovation is empowering small and medium businesses.
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