InvestorConnect Boston

<p> Join us for an intimate, invite-only evening designed for venture and private equity leaders to connect with peers, exchange perspectives, and gain timely insights that matter to portfolio growth. Hosted in a refined setting with elevated dining and conversation, this experience goes beyond networking, offering thought-provoking dialogue and shared best practices among a carefully curated group of peers. </p> <p> <strong>Thursday, October 15, 2026 | 6:00 PM</strong> </p> <p> Located in Boston’s Back Bay, Zuma Boston is a sophisticated, contemporary restaurant known for its stylish atmosphere, exceptional service, and elevated Japanese izakaya-style cuisine. With its sleek design and vibrant energy, it offers a polished setting for upscale dining and memorable events. </p>