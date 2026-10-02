TriNet Recruit powered by JazzHR
TriNet Recruit, powered by JazzHR, helps growing businesses post jobs, organize candidates, collaborate on hiring, send offers with e-signatures and move new hires into TriNet onboarding.
Hire faster with simple, structured recruiting connected to onboarding
TriNet Recruit gives growing businesses an easy way to manage hiring from job post to new hire. Powered by JazzHR and connected to the TriNet PEO experience, it helps teams post openings, organize candidates, collaborate, create offers with e-signatures and move accepted candidates into onboarding with less manual work.
What is TriNet Recruit?
TriNet Recruit is an applicant tracking and recruiting solution for small and medium-size businesses. It brings job posting, candidate management, hiring-team collaboration, offer letters, e-signatures and a connected onboarding handoff into one structured workflow. JazzHR powers the recruiting experience, while hired-candidate information can move into the TriNet platform to help reduce duplicate data entry.
Move from scattered hiring tasks to one organized process
Spreadsheets, inboxes and disconnected recruiting tools can make it difficult to see where candidates stand, keep feedback together and follow up consistently. TriNet Recruit helps lean HR teams and hiring managers replace fragmented tasks with a repeatable process that supports faster decisions and a more coordinated candidate experience.
Recruit with greater speed, clarity and confidence
Start simple and hire with confidence
Create jobs, publish openings and manage applicants in an easy-to-use workflow. A clear, repeatable process helps growing businesses move beyond spreadsheets without adding complex specialty software.
Keep candidates and hiring teams moving
Bring candidate records, progress, feedback and next steps together so hiring stakeholders can stay aligned. A shared pipeline helps teams follow through consistently and move qualified candidates toward an offer.
Connect hiring to the employee journey
After an offer is accepted, move hired-candidate information into the TriNet platform to begin onboarding. The connected handoff helps reduce re-entry, limit errors and create a smoother start for new hires.
How does TriNet Recruit work?
- Post jobs. Create an opening and publish it to supported job boards.
- Organize applicants. Keep candidate information and progress in a centralized workflow.
- Collaborate and interview. Coordinate hiring-team feedback, communications and next steps.
- Create and send an offer. Prepare offer letters and collect electronic signatures.
- Start onboarding. Move accepted-candidate information into the TriNet platform to begin the new-hire process.
Built for growing businesses and lean hiring teams
TriNet Recruit is designed for small and medium-size businesses that hire repeatedly but do not want recruiting to become complicated. It is especially helpful for organizations that manage applicants through spreadsheets, email or disconnected tools and want a structured process that can grow with their hiring needs.
Start with essential recruiting tools and scale when you need to
TriNet Recruit provides a strong foundation for applicant tracking, job posting, candidate organization, offers, e-signatures and connected onboarding. Businesses with higher hiring volume or more complex processes can explore Recruit Plus or Recruit Pro for capabilities such as additional active jobs, expanded workflow automation, candidate evaluation tools, reporting, AI-powered candidate matching and candidate texting. Add-on packages are purchased directly from JazzHR, and additional terms and conditions may apply.
Frequently Asked Questions
Make your next hire easier
Bring job posting, applicant tracking, hiring-team collaboration, offers and onboarding closer together with TriNet Recruit, powered by JazzHR.