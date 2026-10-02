TriNet Recruit powered by JazzHR

TriNet Recruit, powered by JazzHR, helps growing businesses post jobs, organize candidates, collaborate on hiring, send offers with e-signatures and move new hires into TriNet onboarding.

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Hire faster with simple, structured recruiting connected to onboarding

TriNet Recruit gives growing businesses an easy way to manage hiring from job post to new hire. Powered by JazzHR and connected to the TriNet PEO experience, it helps teams post openings, organize candidates, collaborate, create offers with e-signatures and move accepted candidates into onboarding with less manual work.

Simplify Your Hiring
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What is TriNet Recruit?

TriNet Recruit is an applicant tracking and recruiting solution for small and medium-size businesses. It brings job posting, candidate management, hiring-team collaboration, offer letters, e-signatures and a connected onboarding handoff into one structured workflow. JazzHR powers the recruiting experience, while hired-candidate information can move into the TriNet platform to help reduce duplicate data entry.

Learn More
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Move from scattered hiring tasks to one organized process

Spreadsheets, inboxes and disconnected recruiting tools can make it difficult to see where candidates stand, keep feedback together and follow up consistently. TriNet Recruit helps lean HR teams and hiring managers replace fragmented tasks with a repeatable process that supports faster decisions and a more coordinated candidate experience.

Get Organized

Recruit with greater speed, clarity and confidence

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Start simple and hire with confidence

Create jobs, publish openings and manage applicants in an easy-to-use workflow. A clear, repeatable process helps growing businesses move beyond spreadsheets without adding complex specialty software.

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Keep candidates and hiring teams moving

Bring candidate records, progress, feedback and next steps together so hiring stakeholders can stay aligned. A shared pipeline helps teams follow through consistently and move qualified candidates toward an offer.

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Connect hiring to the employee journey

After an offer is accepted, move hired-candidate information into the TriNet platform to begin onboarding. The connected handoff helps reduce re-entry, limit errors and create a smoother start for new hires.

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How does TriNet Recruit work?

  1. Post jobs. Create an opening and publish it to supported job boards.
  2. Organize applicants. Keep candidate information and progress in a centralized workflow.
  3. Collaborate and interview. Coordinate hiring-team feedback, communications and next steps.
  4. Create and send an offer. Prepare offer letters and collect electronic signatures.
  5. Start onboarding. Move accepted-candidate information into the TriNet platform to begin the new-hire process.
See How It Works
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Built for growing businesses and lean hiring teams

TriNet Recruit is designed for small and medium-size businesses that hire repeatedly but do not want recruiting to become complicated. It is especially helpful for organizations that manage applicants through spreadsheets, email or disconnected tools and want a structured process that can grow with their hiring needs.

Grow Your Team
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Start with essential recruiting tools and scale when you need to

TriNet Recruit provides a strong foundation for applicant tracking, job posting, candidate organization, offers, e-signatures and connected onboarding. Businesses with higher hiring volume or more complex processes can explore Recruit Plus or Recruit Pro for capabilities such as additional active jobs, expanded workflow automation, candidate evaluation tools, reporting, AI-powered candidate matching and candidate texting. Add-on packages are purchased directly from JazzHR, and additional terms and conditions may apply.

Get the Tools You Need

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an applicant tracking system, and how does TriNet Recruit help?
An applicant tracking system, or ATS, is software that helps employers manage recruiting in one place. TriNet Recruit, powered by JazzHR, helps small and medium-size businesses post jobs, organize and screen candidates, collaborate with hiring teams, schedule interviews, send offers with electronic signatures and move accepted candidates into onboarding.
How can TriNet Recruit help businesses hire faster?
TriNet Recruit replaces spreadsheets, inboxes and disconnected hiring tasks with a structured workflow. By centralizing candidate information, progress, feedback and next steps, it can reduce manual work, support faster follow-up and help hiring teams create a more consistent candidate experience.
Does TriNet Recruit connect recruiting to onboarding?
Yes. After a candidate accepts an offer, an authorized user can move the candidate’s information into the TriNet platform to begin onboarding. This connected handoff helps reduce duplicate data entry, limit errors and create a smoother transition from candidate to new hire.

Make your next hire easier

Bring job posting, applicant tracking, hiring-team collaboration, offers and onboarding closer together with TriNet Recruit, powered by JazzHR.

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