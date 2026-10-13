TriNet Spend
Spend connects expense management and employee reimbursements with TriNet workforce data and payroll workflows.
Manage business spending with greater control and less work
What is TriNet Spend?
TriNet Spend is a business spend management solution that connects expense management and employee reimbursements with TriNet workforce data and payroll workflows. It helps small and growing businesses control spending, reduce manual finance tasks and give employees a simpler way to manage expenses.
Make every dollar easier to manage.
See how TriNet Spend can help your business bring people, pay and spend together.
What can TriNet Spend help your business do?
- Simplify expense management: Capture and match receipts and centralize reviews and approvals.
- Connect reimbursements to payroll: Send approved out-of-pocket reimbursements to TriNet payroll, reducing separate payment steps and follow-up.
- Improve spend visibility: Review expense and spending activity with connections to finance tools.
How does TriNet Spend connect spending with your workforce?
TriNet Spend connects spend management capabilities with employee and payroll data in TriNet. As employees join, change roles or leave, their information can stay aligned, helping your teams reduce duplicate setup and outdated access.
- Less manual work: Reduce duplicate data entry and account maintenance.
- More connected workflows: Keep expenses and reimbursements aligned with employee and payroll processes.
- Clearer visibility: Give finance, operations, HR and payroll teams a more connected view with fewer system handoffs.
Who is TriNet Spend for?
TriNet Spend is designed for small and growing businesses that have outgrown spreadsheets, email approvals, standalone programs or disconnected expense tools. Core expense, reimbursement and reporting capabilities are included with a TriNet PEO subscription. Businesses that need more advanced automation, accounting integrations, controls or support for complex operations can explore additional packages.
Ready to take the work out of managing business spend? Talk with TriNet about connecting expenses and reimbursements with your workforce data and payroll workflows.
Frequently Asked Questions
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