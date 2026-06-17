TriNet vs. Justworks
You deserve an HR solution that is simple. Not basic.
TriNet offers comprehensive HR support for businesses from startup to 500+ employees.
Access to enterprise-level benefits from a wider selection of plans and benefits carriers
More included services to help your business handle the full spectrum of HR responsibilities
Support from a team of HR experts: Customer Success Professionals, HR Experts, Benefits Consultants, and Talent & Organizational Consultants
All in a simple, intuitive HR platform. It’s never too early to get an apples-to-apples comparison before your renewal. You deserve to know your options.
More Benefit Options
Limited benefit options weaken the value for your employees and your company. TriNet offers access to a wide range of benefit options, so you get the flexibility to optimize for your workforce and budget.
- Major national and regional carriers (Aetna, Blue Shield, Kaiser, UHC, and more)
More plan options, including quality plans not typically available in the small group market
Support for open-market benefits and workers’ comp carveouts
More Included Services
Working with a basic HR provider often means having to cobble together a network of vendors to fill the gaps, or worse, figure it out yourself. TriNet gives you more value by providing a full range of included services – everything you need to run HR in one place.
- Ready-to-go apps for expense management, performance management, applicant tracking, and time and attendance
- Powerful reporting and analytics capabilities so you can easily access the data you need to make informed business decisions – no more pivot tables, no more guessing
- Built-in AI, HR workflows, and mobile analytics
- Embedded experiences for IT asset management and global workforce solutions
Expert Service and Support
When an HR crisis hits, you don’t need a support ticket – you need a real-life HR expert to navigate you. TriNet backs you with live support provided by our Customer Success Center, 24/7 live chat, and HR experts for best practice guidance and long-term strategy.
- An assigned Customer Success professional
- Access to certified HR experts
24/7 live chat
- Benefit consultants to help you year-round with benefits funding strategy and renewal management
Talent and organizational consultants to help with HR strategy