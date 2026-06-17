TriNet vs. Justworks

You deserve an HR solution that is simple. Not basic.

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TriNet offers comprehensive HR support for businesses from startup to 500+ employees.

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Access to enterprise-level benefits from a wider selection of plans and benefits carriers

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More included services to help your business handle the full spectrum of HR responsibilities

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Support from a team of HR experts: Customer Success Professionals, HR Experts, Benefits Consultants, and Talent & Organizational Consultants

All in a simple, intuitive HR platform. It’s never too early to get an apples-to-apples comparison before your renewal. You deserve to know your options.

Compare Your Options

More Benefit Options

Limited benefit options weaken the value for your employees and your company. TriNet offers access to a wide range of benefit options, so you get the flexibility to optimize for your workforce and budget.

  • Major national and regional carriers (Aetna, Blue Shield, Kaiser, UHC, and more)

  •  More plan options, including quality plans not typically available in the small group market

  • Support for open-market benefits and workers’ comp carveouts

More Included Services

Working with a basic HR provider often means having to cobble together a network of vendors to fill the gaps, or worse, figure it out yourself. TriNet gives you more value by providing a full range of included services – everything you need to run HR in one place. 

  • Ready-to-go apps for expense management, performance management, applicant tracking, and time and attendance
  • Powerful reporting and analytics capabilities so you can easily access the data you need to make informed business decisions – no more pivot tables, no more guessing
  • Built-in AI, HR workflows, and mobile analytics
  • Embedded experiences for IT asset management and global workforce solutions

Expert Service and Support

When an HR crisis hits, you don’t need a support ticket – you need a real-life HR expert to navigate you. TriNet backs you with live support provided by our Customer Success Center, 24/7 live chat, and HR experts for best practice guidance and long-term strategy.

  • An assigned Customer Success professional
  • Access to certified HR experts

  • 24/7 live chat

  • Benefit consultants to help you year-round with benefits funding strategy and renewal management

  • Talent and organizational consultants to help with HR strategy

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What differentiated TriNet from all the other PEOs that we explored was the full array of services. The people that we were interacting with and the demonstration of the tools and resources available to us were the deciding factor.
Renee Rizzuti
Chief Operating Officer, CES Group Engineers
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Comparing HR providers? Let's Talk.

Talk with TriNet to compare your options and see what kind of HR support may fit your business.

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