Build in Dallas. We’ll handle the HR.
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream scaled fast and needed a solution that could keep up—TriNet supported their growth with compliance, payroll, fortune 500-like benefits, and hands-on HR support.
Or better yet, book a 15-minute meeting with TriNet to see how we can help you
→ receive a $100 Van Leeuwen Ice Cream gift card*.
*Valid for meetings completed August 1–31, 2026. Must include a qualified decision-maker from a company with 5–500 employees. Cannot be a current TriNet customer. Limit one gift card per company. $100 Van Leeuwen Ice Cream gift card will be delivered via email following completion of the meeting. Not transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. TriNet may modify or substitute this offer at its sole discretion. Any reference to third parties is for informational purposes only and does not imply endorsement or affiliation.
We're Here For You
TriNet simplifies payroll, benefits, compliance, and HR expertise — and puts a dedicated team in your corner.
- Still running payroll yourself?
- Worried a compliance update slipped by?
- Losing candidates to companies with better benefits?
Here’s What Changes
Without Outsourced HR
- Payroll handled manually or across multiple tools
- Compliance gaps you don't know you have.
- Benefits employees don't value
- One person doing it all
With TriNet
- Payroll and payroll tax administration support in one place.
- Best practice guidance on federal, state, and local requirements — staying up to date so you are in the know
- Access to big-company benefits, where you operate
- Access to a team of certified HR experts
You've Got a Business to Build. We've Got the HR.
The best time to get your HR right was when you hired your first employee.
The second-best time? Right now.