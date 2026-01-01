Health benefits are employer-sponsored programs that help employees cover healthcare expenses, such as medical, dental, vision and other eligible services. They are commonly offered as part of an employee's total compensation package and may include group health insurance, health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), health savings accounts (HSAs) and flexible spending accounts (FSAs). Offering health benefits can help a business attract talent, retain employees and, in some situations, comply with federal requirements.

Understanding how health benefits work and the responsibilities involved in offering them can enable employers to make informed decisions when selecting and managing employee benefits.

What Are Health Benefits?

Health benefits are a category of employee benefits designed to help cover healthcare-related expenses. Unlike benefits such as retirement plans, paid time off, or professional development programs, health benefits focus on supporting employees' medical and wellness needs through insurance coverage and healthcare spending accounts.

Depending on the employer and the plan selected, costs may be fully funded by the employer or shared between the employer and employee through premium contributions. Many health benefit plans also allow eligible employees to enroll spouses, children, or other qualifying dependents.

What Types of Health Benefits Do Employers Offer?

Health benefits may include insurance plans, tax-advantaged healthcare accounts and wellness programs. The specific options available vary by employer and the terms of the benefits package.

Group health insurance. Covers medical services such as preventive care, doctor visits and hospitalization. Employers typically pay part or all of the premium.

Covers medical services such as preventive care, doctor visits and hospitalization. Employers typically pay part or all of the premium. Dental insurance. Helps with preventive and restorative dental services.

Helps with preventive and restorative dental services. Vision insurance. Helps pay for eye exams, glasses and contact lenses.

Helps pay for eye exams, glasses and contact lenses. Health reimbursement arrangement (HRA). Employer-funded account that reimburses eligible medical expenses.

Employer-funded account that reimburses eligible medical expenses. Health savings account (HSA) . Employee-owned, tax-advantaged account available to individuals enrolled in a qualifying high-deductible health plan (HDHP).

Employee-owned, tax-advantaged account available to individuals enrolled in a qualifying high-deductible health plan (HDHP). Flexible spending account (FSA) . Pre-tax account that employees can fund and use for eligible healthcare expenses during the plan year.

Pre-tax account that employees can fund and use for eligible healthcare expenses during the plan year. Mental health and wellness benefits. May include counseling, employee assistance programs (EAPs), wellness initiatives and fitness programs that support employees' overall well-being.

How Do Employer-Sponsored Health Benefits Work?

Employers who want to offer health benefits generally begin by selecting one or more plans to make available to eligible employees.

Employees typically choose whether to enroll in benefits when they are hired, during the annual open enrollment period or after a qualifying life event, such as marriage or the birth of a child. Depending on the benefit offered, the employer may pay all, part or none of the monthly premium. Employees typically pay any remaining amount through payroll deductions.

What Are the Legal Requirements for Offering Health Benefits?

Affordable Care Act (ACA) requirements for employer-sponsored health benefits depend largely on the size of an employer's workforce. Employers with fewer than 50 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees generally are not required to offer health coverage under the ACA, although many choose to do so as part of their benefits package.

Applicable Large Employers (ALEs), those with 50 or more FTEs, are generally required to offer eligible full-time employees and their dependents affordable health coverage that meets the Affordable Care Act's minimum essential coverage (MEC) and minimum value requirements. Employers that do not meet the employer-shared responsibility provisions under IRC Section 4980H may be subject to employer-shared responsibility payments.

What is the Difference Between an HRA, HSA and FSA?

HRAs, HSAs and FSAs are tax-advantaged accounts that help employees pay for eligible healthcare expenses. This table shows the differences in who funds them, who owns them and how they can be used.

HRA vs. HSA vs. FSA