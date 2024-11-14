HR Glossary
Welcome! If you’re here, chances are good you’re already walking the HR walk, which is why we’ve created an HR glossary: to help you talk (and write) the talk as well. Refer to this list of terms and definitions to help increase your understanding of the specialized and frequently abbreviated language of human resources. For longer articles, click the hyperlinked list to view more detailed information.
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Fast Facts
HR Fast Facts: Calculating W-2 Wages for ACA Affordability Safe Harbor
If an employer satisfies the requirements for this Safe Harbor, their insurance coverage offering will be considered affordable under the ACA employer mandate.
June 26, 2025 ・2 mins read
HR Fast Facts: What Is Job Mapping?
Job mapping is a way that employers can classify positions based on job profiles.
December 20, 2022 ・2 mins read