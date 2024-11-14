HR Glossary

HR Glossary

Welcome! If you’re here, chances are good you’re already walking the HR walk, which is why we’ve created an HR glossary: to help you talk (and write) the talk as well. Refer to this list of terms and definitions to help increase your understanding of the specialized and frequently abbreviated language of human resources. For longer articles, click the hyperlinked list to view more detailed information.
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9/80 Work Schedule
360-Degree Survey
401(a)
401k
403(b) Plan
A
Absenteeism
Accessibility
Adverse Impact
After-Tax Deductions
Ageism
Agent for Service of Process
Americans with Disabilities Act
Annualized Salary
Applicant Tracking System
At-Will Employment
Attrition
B
Background Check
Balance Cap
Ban-the-Box
Base Salary
Behavioral Competencies
Behavioral-Based Interviews
Benchmarking in Business
Benefits Administration
Blended Workplace
Bona Fide Occupational Qualification (BFOQ)
Bonus
Buddy System
Business Continuity
Business Necessity
C
California Labor Laws
Career Plateaus
Carryover Cap
Compensation
Contractor
Copay
D
Defined Benefit Plan
Department of Labor (DOL)
Designated Governmental Entity (DGE)
Direct Report
E
EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission)
Employee Benefits
F
Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 6-4 (FIPS 6-4)
Federal Unemployment Tax Act (FUTA)
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
FSA Grace Period
FSA Rollover
H
Health Savings Account (HSA)
HRIS (Human Resource Information System)
I
Inventory Information Approval System
K
Knowledge Management
L
Leave Accrual
Leave of Absence
Life Insurance
Limited Purpose Flexible Spending Account (LPFSA)
M
Medical Child Support Order
MSPB (Merit Systems Protection Board)
N
National Medical Support Notice (NMSN)
O
Ongoing Employee
OSHA (Occupational and Safety Health Administration)
P
Pay Period
Payroll Journal Report
Payroll Taxes
Professional Employer Organization (PEO)
S
Self-Funded Plan
T
Tax Notice
The MSPA (Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act)
The NLRB
Time and Attendance Recordkeeping
W
Workers Compensation Class Codes
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